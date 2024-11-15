Air strikes hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Thursday after an Israeli warning to evacuate parts of the Hezbollah bastion, AFPTV images showed.

A plume of grey smoke rose over the area after the latest strike since Israel sharply intensified its campaign against the Iran-backed militant group in September.

Shortly before the strike, Israel had issued a warning to residents to evacuate their homes.

"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests against which the (Israeli military) will operate in the near future," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

His post on X included a map identifying buildings in the Shouaifat al-Omrousiya and Ghobeiry areas.

Israel carried out two strikes on Ghobeiry and a large one on Shouaifat al-Omrousiya, which lies on the southern outskirts of Beirut, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Repeated Israeli air strikes on south Beirut have led to a mass exodus of civilians, although some return during the day to check on their homes and businesses.

NNA also reported heavy Israeli bombardment of the southern town of Bint Jbeil on Thursday.

Several blocks of flats in the town barely three kilometres (two miles) from the Israeli border were destroyed by air strikes or shelling, it said.