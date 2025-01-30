Ripple's XRP has hit a new all-time high in 2025, surpassing its previous peak from January 2018, marking a key milestone for the cryptocurrency.

The token is gaining momentum this year, fueled by growing investor confidence, regulatory clarity, and increasing institutional support.

Currently priced at AU$4.15 ($2.58), it has seen a 4.22% increase in just 24 hours and a 24% rise year-to-date. This strong performance indicates growing confidence among investors.

However, the market remains uncertain as traders await a potential breakout. If XRP continues its upward momentum, it could see new highs; however, any downturn would signal caution, according to a report by Finder.

What is XRP?

XRP is the utility token for the XRP Ledger, a decentralized payments network created by Ripple Labs. The network is designed to offer ultra-fast and low-cost global transactions, making it one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization since its launch in 2012.

XRP is considered an asset by the Australian Tax Office (ATO). If you've bought, sold, or earned XRP, it must be reported at tax time. Profits are taxed as capital gains, and losses can reduce your tax bill or offset future gains. Frequent traders may be classified as professionals, which involves more complex tax rules.

Regulatory changes could boost XRP

Ripple's future growth could be further supported by changes in the regulatory environment. The Trump administration's pro-crypto stance and potential changes in SEC leadership could create a more favorable regulatory landscape for Ripple. If regulatory clarity increases, Ripple's technology could see wider institutional adoption, driving higher demand for XRP.

Analysts predict that XRP could reach between AU$16.07 ($10) and AU$24.10 ($15) in 2025, depending on how quickly regulatory issues are resolved and how Ripple capitalizes on its expanding global payment network.

Ripple's recent technical performance, especially after breaking resistance at AU$4.02 ($2.50), suggests that XRP could become one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies of the year. As the market continues to evolve, XRP's future looks increasingly promising.

In Australia, the easiest way to buy XRP (Ripple) is through a recognized cryptocurrency exchange.

For those interested in buying XRP, here's a quick guide to get started:

Find a Crypto exchange

To buy XRP, you'll need to use a cryptocurrency exchange. Look for one with low fees and the option to buy XRP directly with AUD (Australian dollars).

Create an account

After selecting an exchange, create an account and verify it using a photo ID.

Make a deposit

Once your account is verified, deposit AUD using a supported payment method, such as bank transfer, credit card, or PayPal.

Buy XRP

On beginner-friendly exchanges, just enter the amount of AUD or XRP you want to buy and click "buy."

Secure your XRP

For added security, consider transferring your XRP to a personal crypto wallet instead of keeping it on the exchange. It reduces the risk of hacks, scams or platform bankruptcy.