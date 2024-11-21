Australia's Federal Court has granted Rex Airlines a critical extension until June 30, 2025, bringing relief to regional communities that depend on the aircraft carrier.

This extension enables the airline to continue providing critical regional aviation services, while administrators at Ernst & Young implement an "improvement strategy for the regional aviation business."

Transport Minister Catherine King praised the Federal Court's decision, saying: "This allows us to continue to support the critical regional aviation services provided by Rex," per Sky News.

The government is providing up to AU$80 million to support Rex's regional routes during this period, recognizing the airline's vital role in regional Australian communities, a media release by King mentioned.

"Our support for the Administrators' application to the Federal Court for the extension recognises the important role that Rex plays in regional communities across Australia," the minister said.

King also underlined the need for regional connectivity, while recognizing the critical role Rex Airlines plays in bolstering communities and local economies.

"I encourage passengers to continue to support Rex's regional operations," King said.

During the voluntary administration procedure, former employees will also have early access to the Fair Entitlements Guarantee.

"This will ensure that extending the voluntary administration period does not delay the ability of these employees to access their entitlements," the ministers said.

"In addition, Rex's administrators and main secured creditor PAG have advised they will pay the entitlements of former employees of the regional business who have been made redundant during the voluntary administration period. The government will also continue to guarantee ticket sales made throughout the voluntary administration to 30 June 2025, should the Federal Court agree to the extension application."

"The guarantee has been effective so far, and has yet to be used with flight bookings holding up well."

Earlier this year, Rex Airlines' ambitious expansion plan fell flat, leading to the airline's voluntary administration on July 31, 2024.

After purchasing Boeing 737s to rival Virgin Australia and Qantas, the airline found it difficult to make a profit. Even though Rex had 66 aircraft in its fleet, including 57 Saab 340s and nine Boeing 737-800s, its foray into significant markets was unsustainable. The airline consequently canceled all flights on the Boeing 737 and teamed up with Virgin Australia to honor prepaid tickets on the impacted itineraries.

The voluntary administration caused 600 job losses and sparked fears that Rex Airlines' voluntary management would cut off essential air connections, depriving rural areas from essential services in major cities.