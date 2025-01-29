A new trend called "revenge quitting" is on the rise in the Australian workplace, where employees quit abruptly to retaliate against employers for bad experiences.

Experts warn this could spiral out of control, as revenge quitting goes beyond simply walking away from a job; it can involve destructive actions such as blasting the company online, deleting critical documents, or changing passwords without authorization, News.com reported.

A quick scroll through TikTok reveals a growing number of videos from younger workers who have quit what they label "toxic" jobs. These videos often highlight feelings of dissatisfaction, while some document the exact moments leading up to their resignation.

According to a survey by US-based Software Finder, 25% of respondents expect revenge quitting to occur within their own workplace in 2025. Another survey of 2,300 employees found that nearly one in six had witnessed a coworker deliberately delete crucial company data before resigning.

Australia braces for revenge quitters

Recruitment expert Roxanne Calder noted that revenge quitting was already happening in Australian workplaces and was expected to increase in 2025. She pointed out that younger workers, who now make up a larger share of the workforce, were more prone to this behavior. Without the experience of older colleagues, they may struggle to handle workplace conflicts effectively.

"Revenge quitting isn't so new. We have always witnessed impetuous and emotional quitting of jobs. Typically, these behaviors have been with the less mature and experienced workers," Calder said.

Social media has played a key role in normalizing this behavior, Calder said. These days, it was common to see employees sharing resignation stories, recording heated conversations with employers, or even posting internal company emails.

Power of social media

Leadership expert Stephanie Brown noted that revenge quitters no longer care about burning bridges with former employers. Empowered by the reach of social media, they can damage a company's reputation with viral posts, which can have far-reaching consequences.

"With more job options available and skills shortages on the rise, employees can afford to be more discerning about the companies they join," Brown said. "A bad review by a former employee on LinkedIn or any other online format has potentially catastrophic consequences for employers competing for talent."

Pressure to return to the office

Another contributing factor to the rise of revenge quitting was the growing pressure for employees to return to the office, which ramped up toward the end of 2024.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, employees had more leverage due to low unemployment rates, but the recent focus on returning to office work has shifted power back to employers, leaving some workers frustrated and resorting to drastic actions.

Warning against revenge quitting

Despite the frustrations that lead to revenge quitting, experts warn that it's rarely the answer to workplace dissatisfaction.

"Revenge quitting rarely benefits the 'quitter'. For a very short period, it might provide some form of justice or closure. Typically, it is short lived and then you are left to face the consequences," said Calder.