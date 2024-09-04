A Queensland coal mining company has been charged with industrial manslaughter in a landmark move, following a fatal mine collapse three years ago that killed a worker.

Charges have been laid against the operator of Mastermyne's Crinum Mine, where the notorious 2021 roof collapse claimed the life of 60-year-old Graham Dawson, by the prosecutor at the Office of the Work Health and Safety.

Following this, Crinum Mine became the first-ever company to be prosecuted with the state's 2020 industrial manslaughter laws that allowed holding companies legally accountable for deaths resulting from their negligence, reported The Guardian.

The mining company, a subsidiary of ASX-listed Metarock, was facing the additional charge of grievous bodily harm in connection with the same 2021 incident, which injured another worker.

The accusations were the result of an inquiry conducted by Resources Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ), which forwarded its conclusions to the Work Health and Safety Prosecutor's Office, reported In Queensland.

"Resources Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ) investigated the incident and presented a brief of evidence to the Office of the Work Health and Safety Prosecutor," a RSHQ spokesperson said.

"While nothing can make up for the tragic loss of Graham, it is a relief to know that those in charge of operations at Crinum will be held to account," district president Mitch Hughes said. "In a period where we are seeing unacceptable rates of fatalities and serious injuries in the Queensland mining industry, workers and their families have been calling out for justice and for consequences when negligence kills or injures workers."

"MCO is considering its position," the company said in a statement on the ASX. "Because this matter is now before the court, it is not appropriate for the company to make further public comments about the incident until the conclusion of the legal proceedings."