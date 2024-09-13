Qantas has reportedly hiked its change and cancellation fees for domestic flights from AU$99 to AU$119, effective Oct. 9.

This will go on to affect a range of fare types, including economy and premium economy tickets, as well as group bookings and Qantas Business Rewards tickets. Flight modification fees, including name changes and cancellations, have increased by AU$20, 7 News reported.

In an FAQ addressing the fee change, Qantas said that the change applied to Red eDeal, Flex, and Premium Economy Saver tickets, as well as Group bookings and Qantas Business Rewards tickets. The new fee will apply to any changes made on or after Oct. 9, 2024, including flight changes, name changes, and cancellations.

"Qantas continuously monitors its fares, surcharges, and operating costs and as a result has made an adjustment to these change/name change and cancellation fees," the FAQ reads.

"For example, a Red eDeal ticket issued on 8 October 2024 and changed on 9 October 2024, the change fee applicable is $99.00 which was the change fee applicable on the date of original ticket issue. Any subsequent reissues of the ticket on/after 9 October 2024 will attract the revised $119.00 change fee."

Qantas announced the charge hike just ahead of releasing its annual and sustainability report, which demonstrated efforts to win back customer trust and revealed an impressive AU$2.08 billion pre-tax profit for the 2023-24 fiscal year, reported News.com.au.

"Qantas has made significant progress over the past 12 months, but we know there's a lot more to do to restore trust with our customers,'" Qantas chairman Richard Goyder said in a statement. "We've seen strong improvement in on-time performance, customer satisfaction and reputation for both Qantas and Jetstar, and the Group is performing strong financially."

"It's this financial strength that means we're able to continue investing in new aircraft, improving the experience for our customers and our people. The board has listened to feedback on the pay structure for our executives and have made a series of changes which we are confident will encourage better outcomes for our stakeholders."