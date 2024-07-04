In a show of defiance against Australia's recent stance on the Gaza policy, pro-Palestinian supporters scaled the roof of the Parliament House, breaching security, and unfurled several banners.

The demonstration, which happened on Thursday, came on the heels of recent political divisions in Anthony Albanese's Labor government, which saw Senator Fatima Payman resigning after being suspended for going against the majority position to vote in favor of Australia officially recognizing a Palestinian state, Al Jazeera reported.

Men affiliated with the Renegade Activists Group ascended to the roof of the national parliament clad in black clothing, brandishing banners reading "From river to the sea, Palestine will be free," and "No peace on stolen land," and accusations of "War crimes" against Israel.

The demonstrations that lasted at least an hour prompted wide security lockdowns, as safety personnel scrambled to remove the protesters from the premises.

"From river to the sea, Palestine will be free," one protester yelled. "Australia continues to enable and commit war crimes as lackeys to our 'great and powerful' friends."

At the main building entrance, many police and security personnel issued warnings to people not to pass directly under the demonstration, while others were seen trying to disperse the gathering from the roof.

The Australian parliament burst into a heated debate on the final sitting day before a five-week break on the nation's hardliner stance on Gaza. Afghan-born Senator Payman, who was the only Australian Federal lawmaker ever to don a hijab, caused a stir for refusing to budge from her decision not to toe the party line in not recognizing the Palestinian statehood.

"My family did not flee from a war-torn country to come here as refugees for me to remain silent when I see atrocities inflicted on innocent people," Payman told reporters, the Associated Press reported. "Witnessing our government's indifference to the greatest injustice of our times makes me question the direction the party is taking."

Home Affairs spokesperson James Paterson called the protests "a serious breach of the Parliament's security," and demanded an investigation.