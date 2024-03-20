CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ASCU #Arizona--Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”) reports that drilling at MainSpring on its 100%-owned Cactus Project, Arizona, confirms near surface mineralization up-dip from the Parks/Salyer deposit (see FIGURES 1-11). A total of 17,650 ft (5,380 m) of drilling or 16 holes are reported herein, with 10 holes pending. The 2024 MainSpring inferred drill program (500 ft | 152 m drill spacing) is now complete and drilling continues to define indicated drill spacings (250 ft | 76 m drill spacing) with 3 drill rigs.

Drilling at MainSpring has (1) extended the High Grade Mine Trend at Parks/Salyer by 650 ft (198 m) to the southwest, and (2) traces lower grade mineralization another 2,500 ft (762 m) south, to within 140 ft (42 m) of surface. Drilling on the MainSpring Property illustrates a continuation of the porphyry system that hosts the Cactus Project deposits. The lower grade and near surface MainSpring mineralization is currently being drill tested as a potential starter open pit within a pending Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA”), which will be inclusive of a maiden MainSpring inferred resource and the application of the Nuton technologies to the primary sulphides using the same PFS assumptions, as announced on FEB 21, 2024. The PEA is expected in the summer 2024 with M3 Engineering as lead consultant.

Highlights:

- The MainSpring zone is the southern extension of Parks/Salyer, as it daylights towards surface to within 140 ft (42 m) of surface.

- MainSpring is drilled over an area of at least 2,500 ft x 3,000 ft (762 m x 915 m), up-dip of Parks/Salyer

- ECM-198: Extends Parks/Salyer High Grade Mine Trend by 650 ft (198 m) to the southwest.

882 ft (269 m) @ 0.44% CuT of continuous mineralization Incl 83 ft (25 m) @ 1.41% CuT, 1.30% Cu TSol, 0.023% Mo (enriched)



- ECM-209: 256 ft (78 m) @ 0.51% CuT, 0.44% Cu TSol, 0.003% Mo (oxide)

Incl 98 ft (30 m) @ 0.95% CuT, 0.87% Cu TSol, 0.004% Mo

- ECM-197: 367 ft (112 m) @ 0.31% CuT, 0.26% Cu TSol, 0.002% Mo (oxide)

125 ft (38m) @ 0.56% CuT, 0.47% Cu TSol, 0.003% Mo (enriched)

NOTE: True widths are not known

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented, “We are encouraged by the MainSpring drilling results to date. Since acquiring the asset in 2020 with only a Stockpile and historic records, our team has done a tremendous job outlining a copper resource of 5.2 billion pounds M&I and 2.2 billion pounds Inferred*. With the issuance of our recent Pre-Feasibility Study, we reset our operational plan and economic outlook on the project based on this mineral resource, which includes reserves of 3.0 billion pounds** from our four deposits. Looking forward, MainSpring is now presenting us with a new opportunity for near term growth and further optimizations to the operations and financials. Our team's main focus now is to integrate MainSpring into the rest of the project. Within the next two quarters, we plan on issuing an inferred mineral resource on MainSpring and a PEA on Cactus and Nuton, inclusive of MainSpring. Subsequent drilling to the indicated category will feed into an updated PFS inclusive of the MainSpring opportunity by end of the year. We have entered a transitional and transformational year for the Cactus Project.”

* Cactus Mineral Resources:

M&I: 446M tons @ 0.58% Cu for 5.2 Blbs copper

Inf: 234M tons @ 0.472% Cu for 2.2 Blbs copper

Resources at the Cactus project are a combination of leachable and primary mineralogizes

**Cactus Mineral Reserves: 276Mt @ 0.484% Cu TSol for 3.0 Blbs of copper

See PR dated FEB 21, 2024 for details related to the copper inventory

Drilling and Geology Recap

Of the 59 completed drill holes, 26 (35,529 ft | 10,828.3 m) were drilled in 2024, and 33 (35,718.9 ft | 10,887.1 m) were previously drilled by ASCU or the former option holder. The inferred drilling at MainSpring is defining a mineralized zone at least 2,500 ft by 3,000 ft (762 m x 915 m) that trends NW toward and is contiguous with the Parks/Salyer deposit. Drilling to date shows oxide and enriched mineralization as shallow as 140 feet (42 m) from the surface in the south, and to 450 ft (137 m) on the northern end with enriched and primary mineralization extending as deep as 2,250 ft (686 m) in hole ECM-198.

MainSpring is the southern extension of the Parks/Salyer horst block, at the southwestern end of the Cactus mine trend. Copper mineralization at MainSpring is hosted within brecciated granite and monzonite porphyry as are the Cactus West, Cactus East and Parks/Salyer deposits and the NE Extension target. Mineral Resources at the Cactus project are a combination of leachable and primary mineralogies. The Cactus West deposit and Parks/Salyer deposit-MainSpring area are preserved as uplifted horst blocks, bounded by normal faults to the east and west that juxtapose Gila Conglomerate against adjacent upper plate mineralization. The Parks/Salyer deposit, comprising an indicated mineral resource of 144M tons @ 1.01% copper and an inferred mineral resource of 48M tons @ 0.97% copper***, continues onto the MainSpring property to the south. The MainSpring mineralization, containing oxide, enriched and primary copper mineralization, thickens and increases in tenor to the north as it approaches the high-grade Parks/Salyer deposit. Drilling results at Parks/Salyer and MainSpring indicate that MainSpring could be the distal low-pyrite shell of the high-grade ore-shell at Parks/Salyer. Also intercepted to the very south of the MainSpring drilling is a late-stage quartz monzonite porphyry that is unmineralized but that contains slightly elevated primary copper grades at its margins. Drill hole ECM-198 (FIGURE 1) intersected thick primary mineralization and extends Parks/Salyer’s high-grade mine trend onto the north end of MainSpring and demonstrates that the zone between MainSpring and Parks/Salyer is an analogue for the moderately-graded pyrite-shell. The latest inferred drilling at MainSpring has focused on filling in the area between the deeper Parks/Salyer mineralization and the shallow MainSpring mineralization.

*** See Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report, Arizona Sonoran Copper Company, Inc. Parks/Salyer NI 43-101-Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report (effective date, November 10, 2022) on www.arizonasonoran.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

TABLE 1: Significant Drilling Intercepts

Hole id Zone Feet Meters CuT (%) Cu Tsol (%) Mo (%) from to length from to length ECM-197 oxide 147.0 167.8 20.8 44.8 51.1 6.3 0.56 0.49 0.001 oxide/enriched 233.2 277.6 44.4 71.1 84.6 13.5 0.36 0.33 0.002 oxide 579.0 946.0 367.0 176.5 288.3 111.9 0.31 0.26 0.002 including 602.0 727.0 125.0 183.5 221.6 38.1 0.56 0.47 0.003 ECM-198 oxide 1,071.0 1,133.4 62.4 326.4 345.5 19.0 0.34 0.29 0.028 enriched 1,373.0 1,456.0 83.0 418.5 443.8 25.3 1.41 1.30 0.023 including 1,373.0 1,410.0 37.0 418.5 429.8 11.3 2.33 2.29 0.022 primary 1,456.0 2,255.5 799.5 443.8 687.5 243.7 0.34 0.03 0.007 including 1,508.5 1,588.0 79.5 459.8 484.0 24.2 0.47 0.04 0.014 and 2,067.0 2,157.0 90.0 630.0 657.5 27.4 0.43 0.04 0.007 ECM-199 oxide 197.0 261.2 64.2 60.0 79.6 19.6 0.10 0.04 0.001 oxide 475.0 527.0 52.0 144.8 160.6 15.8 0.28 0.27 0.002 enriched 558.0 642.0 84.0 170.1 195.7 25.6 0.44 0.42 0.001 including 558.0 578.4 20.4 170.1 176.3 6.2 1.37 1.35 0.001 primary 673.0 997.0 324.0 205.1 303.9 98.8 0.12 0.02 0.002 ECM-200 enriched 637.0 807.0 170.0 194.2 246.0 51.8 0.40 0.27 0.001 primary 807.0 953.0 146.0 246.0 290.5 44.5 0.17 0.018 0.001 including 925.0 953.0 28.0 281.9 290.5 8.5 0.32 0.02 0.002 ECM-201 oxide 208.0 245.0 37.0 63.4 74.7 11.3 0.12 0.08 0.001 enriched 290.0 305.5 15.5 88.4 93.1 4.7 0.70 0.67 0.001 oxide 345.0 408.6 63.6 105.2 124.5 19.4 0.25 0.20 0.001 enriched 533.4 553.0 19.6 162.6 168.6 6.0 0.43 0.42 0.000 enriched 618.6 707.0 88.4 188.5 215.5 26.9 0.58 0.51 0.006 including 686.3 707.0 20.7 209.2 215.5 6.3 1.22 1.20 0.002 primary 707.0 871.0 164.0 215.5 265.5 50.0 0.14 0.05 0.002 including 707.0 745.0 38.0 215.5 227.1 11.6 0.41 0.06 0.007 ECM-202 enriched 507.0 527.0 20.0 154.5 160.6 6.1 0.16 0.15 0.001 primary 550.0 702.0 152.0 167.6 214.0 46.3 0.47 0.04 0.012 including 570.0 612.0 42.0 173.7 186.5 12.8 0.77 0.05 0.021 ECM-203 oxide 228.0 315.0 87.0 69.5 96.0 26.5 0.18 0.10 0.001 including 267.7 300.5 32.8 81.6 91.6 10.0 0.30 0.22 0.002 enriched 315.0 389.0 74.0 96.0 118.6 22.6 0.26 0.24 0.001 including 315.0 352.6 37.6 96.0 107.5 11.5 0.38 0.37 0.001 enriched 458.3 472.6 14.3 139.7 144.0 4.4 0.58 0.55 0.001 enriched 518.3 636.0 117.7 158.0 193.9 35.9 0.31 0.28 0.001 ECM-204 oxide 74.5 86.7 12.2 22.7 26.4 3.7 0.24 0.16 0.005 oxide 438.0 487.2 49.2 133.5 148.5 15.0 0.27 0.22 0.002 ECM-205 oxide 206.0 240.0 34.0 62.8 73.2 10.4 0.55 0.48 0.002 including 228.0 230.2 2.2 69.5 70.2 0.7 5.98 5.31 0.011 oxide 455.0 542.0 87.0 138.7 165.2 26.5 0.13 0.07 0.002 primary 542.0 612.0 70.0 165.2 186.5 21.3 0.15 0.02 0.004 enriched 678.0 698.6 20.6 206.7 212.9 6.3 0.13 0.10 0.000 ECM-206 oxide 541.8 556.7 14.9 165.1 169.7 4.5 0.80 0.74 0.001 enriched 643.6 701.8 58.2 196.2 213.9 17.7 0.33 0.32 0.001 enriched 739.0 1,135.0 396.0 225.2 345.9 120.7 0.14 0.11 0.001 including 741.0 786.0 45.0 225.9 239.6 13.7 0.32 0.27 0.001 primary 1,135.0 1,515.8 380.8 345.9 462.0 116.1 0.10 0.03 0.001 ECM-207 oxide 339.0 378.0 39.0 103.3 115.2 11.9 0.33 0.26 0.001 oxide 465.3 561.7 96.4 141.8 171.2 29.4 0.13 0.09 0.001 ECM-208 oxide 99.0 273.5 174.5 30.2 83.4 53.2 0.19 0.16 0.006 including 184.0 239.0 55.0 56.1 72.8 16.8 0.32 0.28 0.007 oxide 354.8 455.5 100.7 108.1 138.8 30.7 0.12 0.10 0.001 ECM-209 oxide 175.0 195.0 20.0 53.3 59.4 6.1 0.25 0.22 0.001 oxide 288.0 544.0 256.0 87.8 165.8 78.0 0.51 0.44 0.003 including 361.8 460.0 98.2 110.3 140.2 29.9 0.95 0.87 0.004 ECM-210 enriched 262.4 287.5 25.1 80.0 87.6 7.7 0.56 0.54 0.001 oxide 515.4 577.0 61.6 157.1 175.9 18.8 0.60 0.53 0.004 including 525.7 546.3 20.6 160.2 166.5 6.3 1.08 0.97 0.006 ECM-211 oxide 453.0 479.0 26.0 138.1 146.0 7.9 1.42 1.35 0.001 enriched 499.0 540.4 41.4 152.1 164.7 12.6 0.50 0.46 0.001 including 519.0 540.4 21.4 158.2 164.7 6.5 0.88 0.87 0.001 enriched 811.0 861.5 50.5 247.2 262.6 15.4 0.78 0.77 0.002 including 811.0 817.0 6.0 247.2 249.0 1.8 4.05 3.99 0.003 ECM-212 enriched 646.0 754.3 108.3 196.9 229.9 33.0 0.22 0.22 0.002 including 656.2 687.0 30.8 200.0 209.4 9.4 0.41 0.41 0.002 primary 787.0 1,251.0 464.0 239.9 381.3 141.4 0.14 0.02 0.002 including 1,116.5 1,165.0 48.5 340.3 355.1 14.8 0.24 0.04 0.005

Intervals are presented in core length and are drilled with vertical, or steep dip angles. Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.1% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching of open pit material in the case of Oxide and Enriched and 0.1% CuT, in the case of Primary material, to provide typical average grades. Holes were terminated below the basement fault. Assay results are not capped. Intercepts are aggregated within geological confines of major mineral zones. True widths are not known

Table 2: Drilling details

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (ft) TD (ft) Azimuth Dip ECM-197 421689.7 3643892.2 1348.0 1127.0 0.0 -90.0 ECM-198 421392.3 3644657.0 1360.0 2353.0 0.0 -90.0 ECM-199 422150.8 3644345.0 1364.0 1117.1 0.0 -90.0 ECM-200 422303.0 3644344.0 1367.0 1004.9 0.0 -90.0 ECM-201 421842.0 3643891.0 1350.0 1063.2 0.0 -90.0 ECM-202 422299.0 3644186.0 1350.0 918.6 0.0 -90.0 ECM-203 421994.0 3643889.0 1350.0 876.8 0.0 -90.0 ECM-204 422299.0 3643887.2 1353.0 852.3 0.0 -90.0 ECM-205 422297.5 3644036.1 1357.0 857.0 0.0 -90.0 ECM-206 421539.6 3644198.2 1354.0 1549.0 0.0 -90.0 ECM-207 422453.0 3644037.0 1350.0 928.0 0.0 -90.0 ECM-208 422452.0 3643885.0 1356.0 895.7 0.0 -90.0 ECM-209 421840.8 3643738.5 1350.0 974.5 0.0 -90.0 ECM-210 421688.3 3643739.8 1340.0 945.1 0.0 -90.0 ECM-211 421538.4 3644045.6 1352.0 907.0 0.0 -90.0 ECM-212 421999.5 3644499.0 1366.0 1281.2 0.0 -90.0

Note: Drill locations are based on drill plans and hand-held GPS locators and may be adjusted slightly when properly surveyed.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2024 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline’s sample prep, analytical methodologies, and quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

