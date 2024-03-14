SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Destination--South Korea’s Korea Tourism Organization announced that Korea is an ideal destination for workation, a new travel trend that combines work and vacation. As the world embraces remote work, professionals are combining their careers with travel, fueling the popularity of the digital nomad lifestyle. Korea’s safety, advanced technology, and rich cultural heritage make it a perfect fit for those seeking both productive and adventurous.

6 reasons why you should choose South Korea for your workation:

Vibrant Cafe Culture: Cafes in Korea have free Wi-Fi and delicious beverages, providing an ideal working environment.

Tech-Savvy Environment: Benefit from South Korea's world-leading internet connectivity and tech infrastructure, essential for the modern digital nomad, available even in the most remote areas.

24/7 Convenience: From 24-hour cafes and restaurants to saunas that never close, the country's service industry is designed to make your stay as comfortable and hassle-free as possible, particularly for those juggling different time zones.

Efficient and Affordable Public Transportation: Korea's efficient and cheap public transportation system is important as it cuts your commute and allows you to travel around the whole country while saving time.

Korea’s efficient and cheap public transportation system is important as it cuts your commute and allows you to travel around the whole country while saving time. UNESCO-recognized Culinary Heritage: From the legendary kimchi to a myriad of fermented delicacies, the flavors of Korea are steeped in a history of royalty, temples, and spices, offering an unforgettable taste experience that's been honored by UNESCO.

Korea’s local governments offer workation programs with subsidies to support remote workers. For example, Busan city provides benefits such as free shared spaces, accommodation subsidies, and travel vouchers. To participate, visit their website Busaness and submit applications for the program.

For visa options, visitors can enjoy a workation under the 3-month visa exemption available to many countries. Remember to check the F-1-D Workation Visa (Digital Nomad) that allows stays of up to two years for remote professionals and their families. Visitors also have the option of the H-1 Working Holidays visa, which lets them to stay in Korea up to 12 months.

To get specific information for each country, contact their embassies or consulates.

