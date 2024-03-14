DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its full-year operational results from its Don David Gold Mine (“DDGM”) near Oaxaca, Mexico, and a corporate update on its other activities.

2023 Highlights include:

Produced and sold 18,534 ounces of gold and 1,036,229 ounces of silver

Produced and sold 10,954 tonnes of zinc, 904 tonnes of copper, and 3,681 tonnes of lead

Total cash cost after co-product credits for the full year was $1,250 per gold equivalent ounce

Cash balance of $6.3 million with no debt and working capital of $15.2 million at December 31, 2023

Completed Back Forty Optimization Study that indicates an After-Tax of $214 million NPV6% with a 25.7% IRR and a 2.5 year payback

“Our operational results for the final quarter of 2023 were in line with our mine plan and guidance even though our financial results were lower than planned,” stated Allen Palmiere, President and CEO for the Company. “Factors that are out of our control affected our bottom line, including a strengthened Mexican Peso to the US dollar, increased local power costs, and lower metal prices for our co-product metals of copper, lead, and zinc. We continue to be committed to the identification and implementation of opportunities that will reduce costs and increase efficiencies to offset these factors as we move forward. Our exploration drilling program at DDGM yielded encouraging drill results from our underground exploration program and will continue with the goal of increasing the average grade of our 2024 mine plan and life of mine resources. We also completed the optimization work for the Back Forty project and filed an inaugural S-K 1300 that resulted in an improved project valuation and increased economic returns, while reducing environment impacts.”

Corporate and Financial:

The Company closed the year with a $6.3 million cash balance as at December 31, 2023. The decrease of $17.4 million from December 31, 2022 is attributable to a cash outflow of $12.5 million for capital investments and a cash outflow of $5.2 million from operating activities for 2023, which included $7.8 million of income tax payments for the tax years 2022 and 2023, exploration investment of $4.2 million at the DDGM, and $1.6 million in spending on the Back Forty Project optimization work, offset by a $0.2 million increase in the value of cash due to the strengthening of the peso.

Working capital at December 31, 2023, was $15.2 million, a 29% decrease from the December 31, 2022, working capital of $21.4 million. The decrease is primarily driven by the decline in cash balance discussed above.

DDGM total cash costs (after co-product credits) and total all-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent (“AuEq”) 1 ounce sold were $1,250 and $1,630, respectively. See Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Non-GAAP Measures below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to applicable GAAP measures.

ounce sold were $1,250 and $1,630, respectively. See below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to applicable GAAP measures. The Company’s At-The-Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (the “Agent”), which was entered into in November 2019 (the “ATM Agreement”), pursuant to which the Agent agreed to act as the Company’s sales agent with respect to the offer and sale from time to time of the Company’s common stock having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $75.0 million, was renewed in June 2023.

On February 13, 2023, the Company announced the suspension of future quarterly dividends to protect the balance sheet and to focus capital resources on exploration and resource and reserve development.

In November 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors decided to initiate a formal review process, with the assistance of outside financial and legal advisors, to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company. The comprehensive process, which is ongoing, is evaluating a broad range of options to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale or merger of the Company.

Don David Gold Mine:

The Don David Gold Mine (“DDGM”) safety program aims to bolster the overall health and safety culture of our employees.

In 2023, two incidents resulting in lost time were recorded. Despite their low potential for harm, comprehensive investigations were conducted, and requisite measures were implemented accordingly.

The full year lost time injury frequency rate per million hours was 0.96, which is substantially below the 3.95 Camimex (Mexican Chamber of Mines) benchmark. 2

DDGM received the Mexican Empresa Socialmente Responsable (“ESR”) award in 2023 for the ninth consecutive year.

The Don David Gold Mine produced and sold a total of 31,085 gold equivalent ounces, comprising of 18,534 gold ounces and 1,036,229 silver ounces, sold at an average price per ounce of $1,955 and $23.68, respectively.

During the year, our exploration program was executed as planned, maintaining a dual focus on both infill and expansion drilling, with encouraging results from targets in the Switchback, Arista, and Three Sisters vein systems. The 2023 expansion (step-out) drilling program proved highly successful, culminating in the discovery of the Gloria vein system, located immediately north of the Three Sisters system, as well as successfully testing the projected northern extensions of the Splay 31 and Marena North veins of the Arista system.

The Company purchased over two thousand tonnes of tailings material for $0.3 million from a third-party artisanal mining operation as a collaborative initiative with the local community at the end of 2022. Some of this material was processed in early 2023 to ensure the proper environmental treatment and storage of the material.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, negotiations were successfully undertaken to decrease the royalty fee from 5% to 3% for the mining claims at La Tehuana, El Aguila, and Mina El Aire.

Back Forty Project:

Optimization work related to the metallurgy and the economic model for the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA was completed, and the Company filed the Back Forty Project Technical Report Summary, which was prepared in accordance with subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K (“S-K 1300”), as Exhibit 96.1 to the Form 8-K filed on October 26, 2023 (the “Back Forty Project Technical Report Summary”). Results of the work indicate a more robust economic project with no planned impacts to wetlands that is more protective of the environment, which should facilitate a successful mine permitting process.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Financial Measures (Unaudited)

($’s in millions) Cash balance at December 31, 2023 $6.3 For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 Cash used in operating activities $(5.2) Net loss $(16.0) Net sales $97.7 Production costs $76.1 Depreciation, amortization, & reclamation $26.1 Mining gross loss $(5.3) EBITDA $4.4

2023 Capital and Exploration Investment Summary

For the nine months

ended

September 30, 2023 2023 full year

guidance (in thousands) Sustaining Investments: Underground Development Capital $ 4,386 Infill Drilling Capitalized Exploration 4,096 Other Sustaining Capital Capital 1,420 Surface and Underground Exploration Development & Other Capitalized Exploration 1,139 Subtotal of Sustaining Investments: 11,041 $ 9 - 11 million Growth Investments: DDGM growth: Surface Exploration / Other Exploration 2,240 Underground Exploration Drilling Exploration 1,927 Underground Exploration Development Capitalized Exploration 357 Back Forty growth: Back Forty Project Optimization & Permitting Exploration 1,642 Subtotal of Growth Investments: 6,166 $ 6 - 7 million Total Capital and Exploration: $ 17,207 $ 15 - 18 million

Trending Highlights

2022 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Operating Data Total tonnes milled 136,844 129,099 110,682 116,616 117,781 113,510 116,626 111,254 Average Grade - Gold (g/t) 3.00 2.63 1.98 2.51 2.33 1.59 1.52 1.44 Silver (g/t) 81 64 80 109 94 86 73 85 Copper (%) 0.41 0.32 0.37 0.45 0.37 0.37 0.32 0.39 Lead (%) 1.97 1.99 1.59 1.58 1.73 1.64 1.29 1.39 Zinc (%) 4.89 4.00 4.21 4.27 3.88 3.72 3.24 2.95 Metal production (before payable metal deductions) Gold (ozs.) 11,187 9,317 5,851 7,767 7,171 4,637 4,443 4,077 Silver (ozs.) 332,292 249,088 261,256 370,768 322,676 289,816 247,159 282,487 Copper (tonnes) 431 303 296 406 336 334 276 341 Lead (tonnes) 2,073 2,020 1,249 1,323 1,559 1,389 1,048 1,072 Zinc (tonnes) 5,562 4,282 3,901 4,198 3,837 3,569 3,223 2,884 Metal produced and sold Gold (ozs.) 8,381 8,746 5,478 7,514 6,508 4,287 3,982 3,757 Silver (ozs.) 265,407 231,622 225,012 335,168 294,815 274,257 208,905 258,252 Copper (tonnes) 408 286 282 372 332 327 245 327 Lead (tonnes) 1,639 1,755 1,056 941 1,417 1,317 947 820 Zinc (tonnes) 4,359 3,590 2,943 3,265 3,060 3,141 2,571 2,182 Average metal prices realized Gold ($ per oz.) $ 1,898 $ 1,874 $ 1,627 $ 1,734 $ 1,915 $ 2,010 $ 1,934 $1,985 Silver ($ per oz.) $ 23.94 $ 22.05 $ 18.54 $ 21.25 $ 23.04 $ 24.93 $ 23.61 $23.14 Copper ($ per tonne) $ 10,144 $ 9,275 $ 7,115 $ 8,221 $ 9,172 $ 8,397 $ 8,185 $8,205 Lead ($ per tonne) $ 2,347 $ 2,168 $ 1,882 $ 1,954 $ 2,158 $ 2,153 $ 2,196 $2,122 Zinc ($ per tonne) $ 3,842 $ 4,338 $ 3,186 $ 2,577 $ 3,195 $ 2,485 $ 2,195 $2,516 Gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 8,381 8,746 5,478 7,514 6,508 4,287 3,982 3,757 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 3,348 2,729 2,564 4,107 3,547 3,402 2,550 3,011 Total AuEq oz 11,729 11,475 8,042 11,621 10,055 7,689 6,532 6,768 Financial Data Total sales, net (in thousands) $ 45,417 $ 37,064 $ 23,869 $ 32,374 $ 31,228 $ 24,807 $ 20,552 $21,141 Production Costs (in thousands) $ 20,074 $ 21,722 $ 19,380 $ 19,773 $ 19,850 $ 20,302 $ 18,957 $17,034 Production Costs/Tonnes Milled $ 147 $ 168 $ 175 $ 170 $ 169 $ 179 $ 163 $153 Operating Cash Flows (in thousands) $ 4,230 $ 7,976 ($ 4,292) $ 6,243 $ 1,024 ($ 551) ($ 7,475) $1,783 Net income (loss) (in thousands) $ 4,019 $ 2,673 ($ 9,730) ($ 3,283) ($ 1,035) ($ 4,584) ($ 7,341) $(3,057) Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.05 $0.03 ($ 0.11) ($ 0.04) ($ 0.01) ($ 0.05) ($ 0.08) $(0.03)

Trending Highlights of Non-GAAP Measures

2022 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 (in thousands, except per oz) Gold equivalent ounces sold (oz) 11,729 11,475 8,042 11,621 10,055 7,689 6,532 6,768 Total production costs $ 20,074 $ 21,722 $ 19,380 $ 19,773 $ 19,850 $ 20,302 $ 18,957 $ 17,034 Treatment and refining charges 2,748 3,137 2,860 3,327 3,184 3,328 2,788 2,330 Co-product credits (1) (24,732) (22,027) (13,369) (13,314) (15,881) (13,384) (9,733) (9,908) Total cash cost after co-product credits ($ 1,910) $ 2,832 $ 8,871 $ 9,786 $ 7,153 $ 10,246 $ 12,012 $ 9,456 Total cash cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold ($ 163) $ 247 $ 1,103 $ 842 $ 711 $ 1,333 $ 1,839 $ 1,397 Sustaining - capitalized expenditure $ 4,596 $ 4,028 $ 3,605 $ 4,110 $ 2,588 $ 2,187 $ 3,489 $ 1,638 Sustaining - Exploration Expenditure - - - - 548 531 52 8 Reclamation and remediation (2) 62 61 58 620 195 200 216 163 Subtotal of DDGM sustaining costs $ 4,658 $ 4,089 $ 3,663 $ 4,730 $ 3,331 $ 2,918 $ 3,757 $ 1,809 DDGM all-in sustaining cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold $ 234 $ 603 $ 1,559 $ 1,249 $ 1,043 $ 1,712 $ 2,414 $ 1,664 Sustaining - general and administrative, including stock-based compensation expenses $ 2,673 $ 2,313 $ 2,249 $ 2,768 $ 1,790 $ 2,137 $ 1,662 $ 1,675 Consolidated all-in sustaining cost after co-product credits $ 5,421 $ 9,234 $ 14,783 $ 17,284 $ 12,274 $ 15,301 $ 17,431 $ 12,940 Total consolidated all-in sustaining cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold $ 462 $ 805 $ 1,838 $ 1,487 $ 1,221 $ 1,990 $ 2,669 $ 1,912 Non-sustaining cost- capital expenditure $ 1,353 $ 541 $ - $ - $ - $ 147 $ 209 $ 1 Non-sustaining cost- exploration expenditure 2,305 2,837 4,973 2,934 1,839 1,440 1,960 570 Subtotal of non-sustaining costs $ 3,658 $ 3,378 $ 4,973 $ 2,934 $ 1,839 $ 1,587 $ 2,169 $ 571 Total all-in cost after co-product credits $ 9,079 $ 12,612 $ 19,756 $ 20,218 $ 14,113 $ 16,888 $ 19,600 $ 13,511 Total all-in cost after co-product credits per AuEq oz sold $ 774 $ 1,099 $ 2,457 $ 1,740 $ 1,404 $ 2,196 $ 3,001 $ 1,996

(1) Refer to Realized/Unrealized Derivatives for copper, zinc, and lead in the Annual and Quarterly Reports, Item 8— Financial Statements and Supplementary Data: Fair Value Measurement and Item 1—Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes (unaudited): Fair Value Measurement. Note that Co-product credits for the prior year (2022) comparable numbers were adjusted to include realized embedded derivatives only for co-products (which better represents the cash cost after co-product credits because it now excludes unrealized gains or losses) and align with the current year presentation. (2) Refer to Reclamation and remediation in the Annual and Quarterly Reports, Item 8— Financial Statements and Supplementary Data: Reclamation and Remediation and Item 1—Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes (unaudited): Reclamation and Remediation. Note that the prior year’s (2022) comparable numbers were adjusted to include Reclamation and remediation (which better represents the all-in sustaining cost after co-product credits because Reclamation and remediation are part of normal operating activities) and to align with the current year’s presentation.

2024 Guidance

The Company’s focus continues to be on unlocking the value of the Don David Gold Mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position in Oaxaca, Mexico and therefore we plan to make significant investments for infrastructure and exploration in 2024.

Measure 2024 Guidance Metals Produced & Sold 13,000 to 15,000 Gold Ounces



1,250,000 to 1,400,000 Silver Ounces



29,500 to 31,500 Gold Equivalent Ounces Cash Cost after Co-product Credits per AuEq ounces (1) (2) $1,100 to $1,300 All-in-Sustaining Cost after Co-Product Credits per AuEq ounce (1) $1,450 to $1,650 (DDGM)



$1,600 to $1,800 (Consolidated) Capital Investment (DDGM) $6.8 to $8.0 million (Sustaining Capital)



$2.0 to $3.0 million (Sustaining Capitalized Exploration)



$0.5 to $0.8 million (Non-Sustaining Capitalized Exploration) Exploration Investment (DDGM) $2.0 to $3.5 million (Non-Sustaining Exploration Expense) Back Forty Investment $0.7 to $0.9 million General & Administrative Expense $5.0 to $6.0 million, excluding Stock-based-Compensation

(1) Calculations of cost after co-product credits per gold equivalent ounce and all-in sustaining cost after co-product credits per AuEq ounce are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Non-GAAP Measures in the Annual Report for a complete reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP. (2) Co-product credits directly impact the Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per AuEq ounce calculation. Guidance is based on 3,630 tonnes of lead sold at a $0.95 per pound metal price, 1,007 tonnes of copper sold at a $3.80 per pound metal prices and 10,174 tonnes of zinc sold at a $1.15 per pound metal price.

About GRC

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the Company’s focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico, and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com, and read the Company’s Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

1 Gold equivalent is determined by taking gold ounces produced and sold, plus silver ounces produced and sold, converted to gold equivalent ounces using the gold to silver average realized price ratio for the period.

2 Further information regarding the Mexican Chamber of Mines benchmark can be found at https://camimex.org.mx/sostenibilidad2023/indicadores.html. Information contained therein is not a part of this report and is not incorporated by reference herein.

