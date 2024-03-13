Company drives growth with record customers, partner expansions and product innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced significant company momentum driven by product innovation, customer and partner expansion, and industry recognition amidst increased adoption of its powerful generative integration technology, which has proven to be a critical component of modernizing legacy infrastructure for the enterprise.

In this past fiscal year, SnapLogic set records with the number of customers added as well as how much customers are moving business critical information onto the SnapLogic Platform. Much of this year's success, and excitement for the future, can be credited to SnapLogic’s investment to introduce multiple first-to-market solutions leveraging Generative AI. This is translating to helping large companies, from the manufacturing to pharmaceutical to logistics spaces, modernize their legacy technology stacks from operating on outdated languages to successfully integrate new applications and systems, including GenAI tools.

“2023 has been a monumental year for SnapLogic, as the explosive rise of generative AI presented a first-of-its-kind opportunity for our customers to maximize the benefits of a new breed of integration,” said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO of SnapLogic. “We are proud to be first to market with both GenAI Builder and SnapGPT, and our continued investment in product innovation, global expansion, and executive hires will fuel our next phase of growth in the year ahead. In 2024, we will deliver new, cutting-edge solutions that will empower our customers to achieve even deeper business insights through the power of generative integration.”

World’s First Generative Integration Solution and World's First No-Code LLM Builder

While generative integration is poised to transform the traditional integration market, with McKinsey projecting an increase from $100B TAM (total addressable market) to $1.5T, nearly all modern enterprises face immense pressure to produce more output with less resources. SnapLogic anticipated this trend and was first to market with world class generative solutions.

Last year, the company introduced SnapGPT, the world’s first generative integration solution designed to empower everyone, not just IT professionals, to integrate their applications or data sources and accelerate the development of new business processes in a secure environment.

In January this year, SnapLogic introduced GenAI Builder as the first ever no-code, click-and-configure application development platform. The new solutions allows organizations to take GenAI into their own hands and build limitless, secure applications with large language model (LLM) capabilities.

Customer and Partner Expansions Drives Corporate Growth

More enterprises across the globe are recognizing the power of SnapLogic, including the Royal Opera House, Syncron, and Hampshire Trust Bank, who are leveraging generative integration to provide best-in-class experiences for their customers. Now SnapLogic customers are processing 4.7T documents per month, a 50% annual increase, and are executing a billion pipelines per month, a 135% annual increase, showcasing how much enterprises rely on the SnapLogic platform to run their business.

SnapLogic also deepened its partnership with AWS this year, by being the first to market with a Claude-powered generative integration solution powered by Bedrock, SnapLogic being among the first partners to support S3 Express, and a strategic collaboration agreement to fund cooperative go-to-market initiatives. The company also made significant new partnerships this year with Google, Acolad and Ocean Technology Group.

To meet the needs of its expanding customer base, SnapLogic has expanded its employee headcount, including the appointment of Tony Owens as a member of its board of directors, Cassie Capano as vice president of people, and Matt Moore as head of alliances in Asia Pacific and Japan.

Community Expansion: Ecosystem Enables Faster and Easier Integration for All

SnapLogic introduced SnapLabs, a dedicated environment for the SnapLogic community to gain early access to cutting-edge solutions and Integration Nation, a community program designed to bring together customers, employees and industry experts to address challenges, recognize leading use cases, and highlight champions and supporters.

To foster collaboration further, SnapLogic hosted the 2023 Integreat Tour, the second annual in-person global conference with stops in San Francisco and London where attendees joined customers and partners to learn innovative solutions and gain actionable advice from leaders using generative integration to shrink their IT backlog.

Industry Accolades: Recognitions Reflect Growth and Market Impact

As a result of its dedication to delivering generative integration solutions that drive true business value, SnapLogic received several industry accolades in 2023, including:

