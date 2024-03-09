Highlighting Five Inspiring Women in Tech on International Women's Day

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the world celebrates International Women's Day, SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, proudly shines a spotlight on four trailblazing women making significant strides in the technology industry. We honor these remarkable individuals for their innovation, leadership, and unwavering dedication to driving positive change in the tech landscape.

This year, SnapLogic recognizes these inspiring women whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the industry and continue to inspire future generations. From groundbreaking innovations to transformative leadership, these women are breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and paving the way for greater diversity and inclusion in technology.

Female tech leaders to watch in 2024:

Casey Stone, Information Technology Manager at Caterpillar

Casey Stone is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the IT industry, currently serving as the Information Technology Manager at Caterpillar. With a strong background in project management, system administration, and technical support, Casey excels in leading teams to achieve operational excellence and drive innovation. Known for her strategic mindset and dedication to delivering high-quality solutions, she plays a pivotal role in optimizing IT infrastructure and supporting business objectives at Caterpillar.

Nisha Clark, CIO at Abano Healthcare

As the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Abano Healthcare, Nisha Clark is a visionary leader and technology executive. With extensive experience in IT management and digital transformation, Nisha drives strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and improve her customers ability to provide patient care. Her expertise in aligning technology solutions with business objectives positions the business for future success. Nisha's passion for leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes underscores her commitment to driving organizational success and making a positive impact in the industry.

Sinead Okosi, Head of Data and Analytics at Pepper Advantage

An accomplished data and analytics leader, Sinead Okosi is Head of Data and Analytics at Pepper Advantage. With a diverse background spanning finance, technology, and business intelligence, Sinead brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her strategic vision and analytical prowess drive data-driven decision-making and innovation within Pepper Advantage, positioning the company for success in a competitive market. Known for her collaborative approach and commitment to excellence, Sinead is dedicated to harnessing the power of data to drive business growth and unlock new opportunities for Pepper Advantage.

Paru Puttanna, Senior Vice President Enterprise Data Management at Voya Financial

As Senior Vice President at Voya Financial, Paru Puttanna is a distinguished leader in enterprise data management. With over two decades of experience in financial services and data analytics, Paru is recognized for her strategic vision and expertise in driving data-driven decision-making. Her leadership at Voya Financial includes spearheading initiatives to implement strategic data programs, optimize data governance, enhance data quality, and maximize the value of data assets. Paru's commitment to innovation and excellence plays a pivotal role in Voya Financial's success in navigating complex data landscapes and achieving business objectives.

Anjana Kashyap, VP Engineering Services at SnapLogic

Anjana is a consummate Engineering Services executive managing a gamut of engineering functions for SnapLogic. In her role as VP for Engineering Services at SnapLogic, Anjana is renowned for her exceptional contributions to her portfolio which includes QAE, DevSecOps, Support Engineering, Customer Success and Knowledge Management services. Considered the turnaround specialist in the Engineering and customer org, time and time again she moves things for SnapLogic from Red to Green. With a wealth of experience and expertise, she has led transformative initiatives within SnapLogic, elevating her teams to new heights of excellence. Anjana's highly empathetic leadership with high EQ are her trademarks and as a result, her leadership, mentorship, and technical acumen have earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues throughout the company. We are proud to highlight her as one of SnapLogic’s female leaders.

“At SnapLogic, we recognize that diversity is not just a moral imperative but a strategic advantage. Women bring invaluable perspectives and insights to the table, driving innovation and fostering a culture of inclusion. Currently, women hold more than 30% of technical and engineering roles in our company, well above industry average,” comments Gaurav Dhillon, CEO of SnapLogic. “But we can’t stop here, as we celebrate International Women's Day, we are proud to honor these inspiring women in tech and we reaffirm our commitment to cultivating a workplace where all voices are heard, valued, and empowered to thrive.”

