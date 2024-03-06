Paves the Way for Widespread Adoption of its Open XDR Cybersecurity Platform throughout the Region

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, has entered into a strategic partnership with Orca Technology Pty Ltd (Orca Tech), the fastest-growing distributor in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. In this milestone collaboration for both parties, this partnership enables Stellar Cyber to expand its presence in Australia as Orca Tech strengthens its cybersecurity portfolio.

Stellar Cyber is revolutionising the cybersecurity landscape with its innovative Open XDR platform. Positioned in a new segment in Gartner's review, Open XDR is designed to provide comprehensive visibility, detection, and response capabilities across diverse environments, empowering organisations to effectively combat evolving cyber threats. That same Gartner review features Stellar Cyber among the top 10 XDR vendors, and as the leader for Open XDR.

Orca Tech's expertise and extensive network in the region make it the ideal partner for Stellar Cyber's expansion into Australia. With its successful track record in delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, Orca Tech is committed to providing exceptional service and support to its partners and customers.

"We are delighted to welcome Orca Tech as our distributor in Australia," said Dominic Neo, Vice-President of Sales, ASEAN and ANZ at Stellar Cyber. "Their deep understanding of the cybersecurity market and superior distribution capabilities will enable us to reach new heights and better serve our customers in the region."

"We are thrilled to partner with Stellar Cyber, bringing Open XDR and a unique MSSP offering to the Australian market and to innovate security operations in the region," said Craig Ashwood, GM at Orca Tech. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to our partners and customers, and we look forward to driving mutual success together."

Orca Tech will distribute the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform, providing organisations in Australia with access to advanced threat detection, rapid response, and centralised management capabilities. Through joint marketing initiatives, training programs, and dedicated support, the two companies will enhance the cybersecurity posture of Australian businesses and safeguard their digital assets.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

About Orca Tech

Orca Tech is a leading technology solutions provider committed to delivering cutting-edge innovations to the market. With a diverse portfolio of solutions, Orca Tech caters to the evolving needs of businesses, ensuring they stay ahead in the digital era.

For more information about Orca Tech and its distribution services, visit www.orcatech.com.au.

