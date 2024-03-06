SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GBP K.K., a pioneering leader in renewable energy, electric vehicles (EV), and cutting-edge technology solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Smart Energy Council, taking place from March 6 to 7 at ICC Sydney.

Founded and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, GBP K.K. has been at the forefront of initiatives across Japan, Europe, and the United States, showcasing Japan's cutting-edge technology and commitment to delivering high-quality products and services. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, GBP K.K. is set to unveil five key offerings at the exhibition, highlighting its dedication to revolutionizing the energy sector:

1. Solar Panels For Discontinued Models

GBP's custom solar panel manufacturing service ensures seamless replacement for discontinued models, offering panels that match the original in output performance, dimensions, and conversion efficiency. Ranging from 100W to 700W, these panels are compatible with various manufacturers and guarantee high quality and reliability.

2. EN50618 H1Z2Z2-K Twin Core Solar Cable

Designed to meet the European standard EN 50618, GBP's Twin Core Solar Cable boasts durability, UV resistance, and suitability for extreme weather conditions, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor solar installations.

3. Combiner Box

GBP's in-house designed combiner boxes are tailored to meet specific customer requirements, with options for voltages, input currents, circuits, connection types, and installation methods. Featuring heavy salt damage resistance, these boxes are suitable for various environments, ensuring optimal performance.

4. Flexible Solar Panel

GBP's Flexible Solar Panel redefines traditional solar panels with its unparalleled flexibility and lightness. With the ability to bend, fold, and roll, these panels offer versatility in installation and durability, while maintaining industry-leading energy conversion efficiency.

5. Inductors for Solar Inverter and Automotive

GBP offers a range of inductors, including potting inductors for improved moisture-proof performance and stability. From automotive to solar inverters, these inductors play a crucial role in reducing current noise and interference, enhancing overall system performance and reliability.

"We are excited to showcase our latest innovations at the Smart Energy Council Exhibition," said Yohei Tatsukawa, CEO at GBP K.K. "As a company committed to pushing the boundaries of renewable energy and technology, we look forward to demonstrating the reliability and quality of Japanese-made products to a global audience."

Visit GBP K.K. at Booth 110G during the Smart Energy Council to learn more about these groundbreaking solutions and how they are shaping the future of sustainable energy.

About GBP K.K.

GBP K.K. is a leading provider of renewable energy, electric vehicles (EV), and cutting-edge technology solutions, with a focus on delivering high-quality Japanese-made products and exceptional customer service. Headquartered in Japan, GBP K.K. operates across Japan, Europe, and the United States, driving innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact: pr@gbp-global.com