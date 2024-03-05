ST. HELIER, Jersey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metals Acquisition Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE: MTAL; ASX: MAC)

Metals Acquisition Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE: MTAL; ASX:MAC), a private limited company incorporated under the laws of Jersey, Channel Islands (MAC or the Company) wishes to advise that, on the evening of 29 February 2024, a large storm passed approximately 100km to the east (near Nyngan) of the CSA Copper Mine which impacted the main 132kVa power line to the mine. All grid power was out to the mine for more than 26 hours whilst the power line owner and operator restored the downed lines and infrastructure. The loss of power to the mine resulted in three days of production being impacted, including when accounting for restart and ramping up to normal levels of operation.

All of our people are safe and while approximately 50mm of rainfall at the CSA Copper Mine was associated with this storm event, this has had no impact on operations due to the long-standing nature of the operation and its well established systems for dealing with rainfall events.

The Company currently estimates that with the loss of power and the associated restart of the mine will result in approximately 400 to 500 tonnes of copper production being deferred from the March quarter into the June quarter.

About Metals Acquisition Limited

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

