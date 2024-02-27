BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MWC--Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, and MediaTek have announced that the globally certified Quectel RG620T 5G module, based on the MediaTek T830 platform, and MediaTek BE7200 Wi-Fi7 modules, based on the MediaTek Wi-Fi7 chipset, have been adopted for mass commercial roll-out in Australia. This deployment is the first commercial, massive volume production use case for the RG620T and will bring 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) to end users across Australia.

The Quectel RG620T is a series of 5G Sub-6GHz modules designed to support IoT and extended mobile broadband (eMBB) use cases. The module offers maximum data rates over 5G standalone networks of 7.01Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink. For non-standalone networks, the module offers data rate of 5.67Gbps downlink and 1.46Gbps uplink. Measuring 44.0 x 53.0 x 2.95mm, the module has an operating temperature range of -30 °C to +70 °C, with extended temperature variants also available. In addition, the module can be customized to meet the requirements of specific carriers.

“We’re delighted that the RG620T has passed the significant milestone of its first mass commercial roll-out and that modules are supporting the 5G needs of Australian fixed wireless access customers,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “We’re proud to be contributing to the momentum behind 5G fixed wireless access as it delivers superior mobile experiences to users across the globe.”

The Quectel RG620T has been developed with carriers’ FWA needs in mind with use cases such as customer premise equipment, home and enterprise gateways and mobile hotspots prioritized. The MediaTek T830 system on chip has been selected because it features four high-performance ARM Cortex-A55 CPUs and can provide customer premise equipment with additional CPU capacity inside the modem. The MediaTek platform also allows for maximized cost effectiveness because the chipset is matched with a Wi-Fi solution thereby reducing cost if purchased at the same time. In addition, the MediaTek platform allows for cellular and Wi-Fi to co-exist in the same device, broadening its appeal and applicability.

Wi-Fi 7 offers a significant advancement in wireless technology, providing a multitude of benefits to consumers. One of its key advantages is higher throughput, which means faster data transfer speeds for streaming, gaming, and other online activities. This is complemented by the ability to handle more concurrent users without compromising the network's performance, making it ideal for busy households or public spaces with many connected devices. Additionally, WiFi 7 boasts higher bandwidth, enabling the seamless handling of high-demand applications and services. It also integrates 5G capabilities, allowing users to leverage the strengths of both 5G and WiFi 7 for more innovative and demanding application scenarios.

“We've been working with Quectel as a long-term partner to explore pioneering technology and provide faster, more stable 5G products to markets across the world,” said Evan Su, General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. “Our T830 and Filogic 680 chipsets provide the foundation for the Quectel RG620T and are now powering mobile broadband connectivity for users in Australia.”

Additionally, the T830 supports advanced features of 3TX (Transmit Antennas) and 8RX (Receive Antennas), which greatly enhances uplink and downlink speed, spectral efficiency, coverage quality and therefore delivers stable and super-fast 5G speeds even in complex indoor and outdoor environments. The T830’s 3TX and 8RX features fully comply with tier-one carrier roadmap and requirement. Quectel can also provide a module for the requirement for these features.

Quectel’s IoT modules are developed with security at the core. From product architecture to firmware/software development, Quectel incorporates leading industry practices and standards, mitigating potential vulnerabilities with third party independent test houses and have incorporated security practices like generating SBOMs and VEX files as well as performing firmware binary analysis into the entire software development lifecycle.

