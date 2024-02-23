DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--`Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today announced fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, as well as its 2024 outlook.

"2023 was a transformational year for Newmont, and for all of our stakeholders," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the acquisition of Newcrest now complete, our principal focus for 2024 is to integrate and transform our leading portfolio of Tier 1 assets into a unique collection of the world's best gold and copper operations and projects. With stable production and structured reinvestment throughout the year, we are strongly positioned to deliver on our commitments in 2024 and set the stage for meaningful growth in 2025 and beyond."

2023 Results1

Completed the acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited on November 6, 2023, creating the world’s leading gold company with robust copper optionality

Delivered $1.4 billion in dividends to shareholders in 2023

Produced 5.5 million gold ounces and 891 thousand gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) 2 from copper, silver, lead and zinc; in-line with revised guidance range and incorporating the legacy Newcrest assets from the acquisition close date

from copper, silver, lead and zinc; in-line with revised guidance range and incorporating the legacy Newcrest assets from the acquisition close date Reported gold Costs Applicable to Sales (CAS) per ounce 3 of $1,050 and gold All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) per ounce 3 of $1,444; in-line with revised guidance range and incorporating higher sustaining capital spend for 2023

of $1,050 and gold All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) per ounce of $1,444; in-line with revised guidance range and incorporating higher sustaining capital spend for 2023 Generated $2.8 billion of cash from continuing operations and reported $88 million in Free Cash Flow 3 after unfavorable working capital changes of $513 million and $2.7 billion of reinvestment to sustain current operations and advance near-term projects

after unfavorable working capital changes of $513 million and $2.7 billion of reinvestment to sustain current operations and advance near-term projects Reported Net Loss of $2.5 billion driven by $1.9 billion in impairment charges, $1.5 billion in reclamation charges and $464 million in Newcrest transaction and integration costs; these items are excluded from adjusted earnings results

Adjusted Net Income (ANI) 3 of $1.61 per share and Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $4.2 billion for the full year; fourth quarter ANI was $0.50 per share

of $1.61 per share and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 billion for the full year; fourth quarter ANI was $0.50 per share Declared increased total Newmont reserves of 136 million gold ounces and resources of 174 million gold ounces4; significant upside to other metals, including copper, silver, lead and zinc

2024 Outlook5

Announced Newmont's go-forward Tier 1 Portfolio 6 , which is underpinned by eleven managed Tier 1 and Emerging Tier 1 assets and three non-managed operations; seeking to divest six non-core assets

, which is underpinned by eleven managed Tier 1 and Emerging Tier 1 assets and three non-managed operations; seeking to divest six non-core assets 2024 production guidance is expected to be approximately 6.9 million gold ounces for the Total Newmont portfolio; underpinned by 5.6 million gold ounces from the Tier 1 Portfolio 6

Gold CAS is expected to be $1,050 per ounce 3 , with Gold AISC of $1,400 per ounce 3 in 2024 for the Total Newmont portfolio

, with Gold AISC of $1,400 per ounce in 2024 for the Total Newmont portfolio Sustaining capital spend of approximately $1.8 billion for the Total Newmont portfolio

Development capital spend of approximately $1.3 billion in 2024 for the Total Newmont portfolio

Progressing key near-term development projects of Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Cadia Block Caves and Cerro Negro Expansion 1

Updated Tanami Expansion 2 development capital estimate of $1.7 to $1.8 billion with commercial production expected in the second half of 2027

Remain on track to deliver an expected $500 million in synergies related to the Newcrest transaction by the end of 20257

____________________

1 Newmont’s actual consolidated financial results remain subject to completion of our annual audit procedures for the year ended December 31, 2023 and final review by management. See notes at the end of this release.

2 Gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) calculated using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023.

3 Non-GAAP metrics; see reconciliations at the end of this release.

4 Total resources presented includes Measured and Indicated resources of 104.8 million gold ounces and Inferred resources of 69.1 million gold ounces. See cautionary statement at the end of this release.

5 See discussion of outlook, including the definition of the Tier 1 Portfolio, and cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements.

6 Newmont’s go-forward portfolio is focused on Tier 1 assets, consisting of (1) six managed Tier 1 assets (Boddington, Tanami, Cadia, Lihir, Peñasquito and Ahafo), (2) assets owned through two non-managed joint ventures at Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo, including four Tier 1 assets (Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge and Pueblo Viejo), (3) three emerging Tier 1 assets (Merian, Cerro Negro and Yanacocha), which do not currently meet the criteria for Tier 1 Asset, and (4) an emerging Tier 1 district in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia (Red Chris and Brucejack), which does not currently meet the criteria for Tier 1 Asset. Newmont’s Tier 1 portfolio also includes attributable production from the Company’s equity interest in Lundin Gold (Fruta del Norte). Tier 1 Portfolio cost and capital metrics include the proportional share of the Company’s interest in the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture.

7 Synergies are a management estimate provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Synergies represent management’s combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the integration of Newmont’s and Newcrest’s businesses that have been monetized for the purposes of the estimation. Such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. See cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements.

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Q4'23 Q3'23 Q4'22 FY'23 FY'22 Average realized gold price ($ per ounce) $ 2,004 $ 1,920 $ 1,758 $ 1,954 $ 1,792 Attributable gold production (million ounces)1 1.74 1.29 1.63 5.55 5.96 Gold costs applicable to sales (CAS) ($ per ounce)2 $ 1,086 $ 1,019 $ 940 $ 1,050 $ 933 Gold all-in sustaining costs (AISC) ($ per ounce)2 $ 1,485 $ 1,426 $ 1,215 $ 1,444 $ 1,211 GAAP attributable net (loss) income from continuing operations ($m) $ (3,150 ) $ 157 $ (1,488 ) $ (2,501 ) $ (459 ) Adjusted net income ($ millions)3 $ 486 $ 286 $ 348 $ 1,358 $ 1,468 Adjusted net income per share ($/diluted share)3 $ 0.50 $ 0.36 $ 0.44 $ 1.61 $ 1.85 Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)3 $ 1,384 $ 933 $ 1,161 $ 4,217 $ 4,550 Cash flow from continuing operations ($ millions) $ 616 $ 1,001 $ 1,010 $ 2,754 $ 3,198 Capital expenditures ($ millions)4 $ 920 $ 604 $ 646 $ 2,666 $ 2,131 Free cash flow ($ millions)5 $ (304 ) $ 397 $ 364 $ 88 $ 1,067

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 KEY RESULTS DRIVERS

In the fourth quarter, Newmont delivered a sequential improvement in production compared to the third quarter, primarily driven by the inclusion of the sites acquired in the Newcrest transaction combined with higher production at all Newmont managed operations except for Boddington, Yanacocha and CC&V due to planned mine sequencing. In addition, Newmont's non-managed operations at Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo delivered higher production during the quarter. Notably, Peñasquito safely ramped up operations after a resolution of the labor strike was reached with the National Union of Mine and Metal Workers of the Mexican Republic ("the Union") on October 13, 2023.

Excluding the impact from the acquisition of Newcrest, direct operating costs were largely consistent with the third quarter as inflationary pressures have continued to stabilize, with improvements to commodity input pricing, partially offset by higher third party royalties due to higher gold prices. AISC was higher due to increased sustaining capital during the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Free Cash Flow were both lower than the third quarter at $616 million and $(304) million, respectively. This was primarily driven by unfavorable working capital changes of $297 million compared to the third quarter, including an unfavorable build of accounts receivable and the timing of accounts payable, as well as higher current cash tax and timing of debt interest payments. In addition, Newmont invested $920 million in capital spend during the fourth quarter, including $377 million in development capital spend to continue to progress near-term projects and $543 million in sustaining capital to progress site improvement projects.

Newmont reported a GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $(3.2) billion. Adjusted Net Income increased to $486 million or $0.50 per share, primarily driven by higher sales volumes and higher realized gold prices compared to the third quarter. Adjusted Net Income excludes significant non-cash accounting charges, primarily related to impairment charges of $1.9 billion recorded at year end in conjunction with the Company's annual impairment review and reclamation charges of $1.2 billion. In addition, Newmont incurred $427 million of costs related to the acquisition and integration of Newcrest.

$1.9 billion of impairment charges primarily due to the write-down of goodwill of $1.2 billion at Peñasquito, $293 million at Musselwhite and $246 million at Éléonore The goodwill impairment at Peñasquito was driven by an update to the geological model that impacted expected metal grade and recoveries, resulting in lower underlying cash flows The goodwill impairments at Musselwhite and Éléonore were driven by a deterioration in underlying cash flows as a result of higher costs due to inflationary pressures The long-lived assets at all three sites were evaluated for impairment and no impairment was identified The site-specific goodwill amounts originated from the Goldcorp purchase price allocation in 2019, which was based on best estimates of each site's value and country-risk assumptions at that time

$1.2 billion reclamation adjustment charges primarily at Yanacocha due to increased estimated water management costs

$427 million of Newcrest transaction and integration costs; primarily due to the accrual of $316 million in stamp duty tax incurred in connection with the transaction

Newmont intends to file its 2023 Form 10-K on or about the close of business on February 27, 2024.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Attributable gold production1 for the fourth quarter increased 7 percent to 1,741 thousand ounces compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the addition of the Newcrest operations in November 2023. This favorable impact was partially offset by lower production at Peñasquito, Boddington and Akyem. Gold sales were slightly higher than production for the quarter primarily due to the timing of shipments at Cadia and Telfer.

Gold CAS totaled $1.9 billion for the quarter. Gold CAS per ounce2 increased 16 percent to $1,086 per ounce compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher direct operating costs incurred at the Newcrest sites after the acquisition, including at Brucejack and Telfer as operations at both sites were temporarily suspended for a portion of December, as well as higher costs incurred at Nevada Gold Mines due to leach pad write-downs and at Merian and Cerro Negro due to increased inflationary pressures on labor and consumables costs. These increases were partially offset by lower costs incurred at Peñasquito as the site ramped up to full productivity in the fourth quarter of 2023 after the resolution of the labor strike in October 2023.

Gold AISC per ounce2 increased 22 percent to $1,485 per ounce compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher CAS per ounce and higher sustaining capital spend.

Attributable GEO production from other metals for the quarter remained largely flat at 289 thousand ounces from the prior year quarter, primarily due to the addition of copper production from Cadia, Red Chris and Telfer, partially offset by the ramp-up of production at Peñasquito after the resolution of the labor strike. Other metal GEO sales were slightly higher than production for the quarter, primarily due to the timing of shipments at Cadia and Telfer.

CAS from other metals totaled $403 million for the quarter. CAS per GEO2 increased 46 percent to $1,254 per ounce from the prior year quarter, primarily due to a higher allocation of costs to co-product metals with the addition of co-product production at Cadia, Red Chris and Telfer.

AISC per GEO2 for the quarter increased 46 percent to $1,697 per ounce from the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher CAS from other metals, higher sustaining capital spend and higher treatment and refining costs.

Average realized gold price for the quarter increased $246 per ounce to $2,004 per ounce compared to the prior year quarter, including $2,003 per ounce of gross price received, the favorable impact of $13 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and $12 per ounce reductions for treatment and refining charges.

Revenue for the quarter increased 24 percent to $4.0 billion compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher realized gold prices.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders for the quarter was $(3.2) billion or $(3.22) per diluted share, a decrease of $1.7 billion from the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher impairment charges recognized primarily related to the write-off of goodwill at Peñasquito, Musselwhite and Éléonore, as well as higher reclamation and remediation expense resulting from adjustments mainly related to non-operating Yanacocha sites.

Adjusted net income3 for the quarter was $486 million or $0.50 per diluted share compared to $348 million or $0.44 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Primary adjustments to fourth quarter net income include reclamation and remediation adjustments of $1.2 billion, total impairment charges of $1.9 billion, and Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $427 million.

Adjusted EBITDA3 for the quarter increased 19 percent to $1.4 billion for the quarter compared to $1.2 billion for the prior year quarter.

Capital expenditures4 increased 42 percent to $920 million for the quarter compared to prior year quarter, primarily due to higher sustaining capital spend as well as slightly higher development capital spend.

Consolidated operating cash flow from continuing operations decreased 39 percent to $616 million for the quarter compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the impact of the Peñasquito strike, which was partially offset by higher average realized gold prices.

Free Cash Flow5 decreased to $(304) million for the quarter compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower operating cash flow and higher capital expenditures.

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM)6 attributable gold production for the quarter was 322 thousand ounces, with CAS of $1,125 per ounce2 and AISC of $1,482 per ounce2.

Pueblo Viejo (PV)7 attributable gold production was 61 thousand ounces for the quarter. Cash distributions received from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo were $8 million for the fourth quarter. Capital contributions of $16 million for the quarter were made related to the expansion project at Pueblo Viejo.

Fruta del Norte8 attributable gold production is reported on a quarterly lag and will not be reported until the first quarter of 2024. Cash distributions received from the Company's equity method investment in Fruta del Norte were $6 million for the fourth quarter.

FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Attributable gold production1 for the year decreased 7 percent to 5,545 thousand ounces compared to the prior year, primarily due to lower production at Peñasquito, Akyem, Merian and Boddington. In addition, the non-managed joint venture at Pueblo Viejo delivered lower production than in the prior year. These unfavorable impacts were partially offset by the addition of the Newcrest operations in November 2023. Gold sales were largely in line with production for the year.

Gold CAS totaled $5.7 billion for the year. Gold CAS per ounce2 increased 13 percent to $1,050 per ounce compared to the prior year, primarily due to lower gold sales volumes, higher maintenance costs and higher materials, labor and contract services costs. These increases were partially offset by lower costs incurred at Peñasquito during the labor strike and lower profit-sharing in 2023 due to lower taxable income at the site.

Gold AISC per ounce2 increased 19 percent to $1,444 per ounce compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher CAS per ounce and higher sustaining capital spend.

Attributable GEO production from other metals for the year decreased 30 percent to 891 thousand ounces compared to the prior year, primarily due to the Peñasquito labor strike in 2023, partially offset by the addition of copper production from Cadia, Red Chris and Telfer. Other metal GEO sales were largely in line with production for the year.

CAS from other metals totaled $1.0 billion for the year. CAS per GEO2 increased 38 percent to $1,127 per ounce from the prior year, primarily due to lower sales volumes as a result of the Peñasquito labor strike in 2023.

AISC per GEO2 for the year increased 42 percent to $1,577 per ounce from the prior year, primarily due to lower sales volumes as a result of the Peñasquito labor strike in 2023 and higher sustaining capital spend.

Average realized gold price for the year increased $162 per ounce to $1,954 per ounce compared to the prior year, including $1,957 per ounce of gross price received, the favorable impact of $6 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and $9 per ounce reductions for treatment and refining charges.

Revenue for the year remained largely flat at $11.8 billion compared to $11.9 billion for the prior year.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders for the year was $(2.5) billion or $(2.97) per diluted share, a decrease of $2.0 billion from the prior year primarily due to higher impairment charges, higher reclamation and remediation expense resulting from adjustments, primarily related to non-operating Yanacocha sites, the impact of the Peñasquito labor strike, and the Newcrest transaction and integration costs, including the accrual of a stamp duty tax of $316 million. These decreases were partially offset by higher average realized prices for gold, silver and copper.

Adjusted net income3 for the year was $1.4 billion or $1.61 per diluted share compared to $1.5 billion or $1.85 per diluted share in the prior year. Primary adjustments to 2023 net income include total impairment charges of $1.9 billion, reclamation and remediation adjustments of $1.3 billion, and Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $464 million.

Adjusted EBITDA3 for the year decreased 7 percent to $4.2 billion, compared to $4.6 billion for the prior year.

Capital expenditures4 increased 25 percent to $2.7 billion for the full year compared to prior year, primarily due to higher sustaining capital spend as well as slightly higher development capital spend. Development capital expenditures in 2023 primarily related to Tanami Expansion 2, Yanacocha Sulfides, Ahafo North, Cerro Negro District Expansion 1, Pamour, Cadia Block Caves, and the TS Solar Plant and Goldrush Complex at Nevada Gold Mines.

Consolidated operating cash flow from continuing operations decreased 14 percent to $2.8 billion for the full year compared to the prior year, primarily due to the impact of the Peñasquito strike and lower sales volumes at Akyem. These impacts were partially offset by income provided by the newly acquired sites and higher average realized gold, silver and copper prices.

Free Cash Flow5 decreased to $88 million for the full year compared to $1.1 billion for the prior year, primarily due to lower operating cash flow and higher capital expenditures.

Balance sheet and liquidity remained strong in 2023, ending the year with $3.0 billion of consolidated cash, with approximately $6.1 billion of total liquidity; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.1x9.

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM)7 attributable gold production for the year was 1,170 thousand ounces, with CAS of $1,070 per ounce2 and AISC of $1,397 per ounce2.

Pueblo Viejo (PV)8 attributable gold production was 224 thousand ounces for the year. Cash distributions received from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo were $106 million for the year. Capital contributions of $97 million for the year were made related to the expansion project at Pueblo Viejo.

____________________

1 Attributable gold production includes 61 thousand ounces for the fourth quarter of 2023, 52 thousand ounces for the third quarter of 2023, 65 thousand ounces for the fourth quarter of 2022, 224 thousand ounces for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 285 thousand ounces for the year ended December 31, 2022 from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo (40%).

2 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales.

3 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders.

4 Capital expenditures refers to Additions to property plant and mine development from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

5 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net cash provided by operating activities.

6 Newmont has a 38.5% interest in Nevada Gold Mines in the U.S., which is accounted for using the proportionate consolidation method.

7 Newmont has a 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment.

8 Newmont has a 32% interest in Lundin Gold, who wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine, which is accounted for on a quarterly-lag as an equity method investment.

9 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.

Disciplined Reinvestment into Key Near-Term Projects

Newmont’s project pipeline supports stable production with improving margins and mine life1. Newmont's 2024 outlook includes current development capital costs and production related to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Cadia Block Caves and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1.

Ahafo North (Ghana) expands our existing footprint in Ghana with four open pit mines and a stand-alone mill located approximately 30 kilometers from the Company’s Ahafo South operations. The project is expected to add between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces per year with all-in sustaining costs of $800 to $900 per ounce for the first five full years of production (2026 - 2030). Ahafo North is the best unmined gold deposit in West Africa with approximately 4.1 million ounces of Reserves and 1.3 million ounces of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources2 and significant upside potential to extend beyond Ahafo North’s current 13-year mine life. Commercial production for the project is expected in the second half of 2025. Total capital costs are estimated to be between $950 and $1,050 million. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $375 million, of which $163 million related to 2023.

Cadia Block Caves (Australia) includes two existing panel caves to recover approximately 5.9 million ounces of Gold Reserves as well as 1.3 million tonnes of Copper Reserves. First ore has been delivered from the first panel cave (PC2-3), and development is underway at the second panel cave (PC1-2). The newly-acquired project is currently under review, and a more fulsome update on the anticipated metrics is expected to be provided in the second half of 2024.

Media Contact

Jennifer Pakradooni

globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Global

Neil Backhouse

investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Asia Pacific

Christopher Maitland

apac.investor.relations@newmont.com