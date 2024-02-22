New partnership to identify and assess locations for a future vertiport and potential training and maintenance facilities at Sugar Land Regional Airport

Initial partnership serves as a gateway for the establishment of a larger Wisk network, through the development of routes that connect the Greater Houston region

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & SUGAR LAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company, and the City of Sugar Land, Texas, have entered into a partnership to bring autonomous Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to the Greater Houston region.

Under this new partnership, Wisk and Sugar Land will identify and assess a location at the Sugar Land Regional Airport for the development of vertiport infrastructure that would allow for Wisk’s autonomous air taxi operations. This initial partnership will lay the foundation and act as a gateway for the establishment of a larger network across the Greater Houston region.

Wisk CEO, Brian Yutko, said:

“The Greater Houston area is experiencing some of the highest population growth in the country, which calls for new and efficient ways to move across the region. Sugar Land’s strategic location within the Greater Houston region, and its forward-thinking city leadership, make it an ideal partner for us and one that is uniquely positioned as an early leader in the launch of air taxi services. We look forward to working with Sugar Land, local ecosystem stakeholders, and the FAA on both ground and air infrastructure, as we bring autonomous air taxi services to the Greater Houston region."

Sugar Land City Manager, Michael W. Goodrum, said:

“Sugar Land is committed to blazing new trails, and I believe our relentless approach has caught the attention of the private sector as we’ve sought innovative solutions to mobility in our community through efforts like Advanced Air Mobility. We are excited to partner with Wisk Aero on a new concept that just might change the way we travel -- not only in our city but across the world. Sugar Land is a great place to start in the Houston region, because we want to be a city where innovation is second nature, where creativity is encouraged and where change is embraced. We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Wisk Aero to join us on this journey.”

Texas State Representative, David Cook, said:

“I am thrilled to see a leading AAM Company like Wisk commit to the future of Advanced Air Mobility here in Texas. These public-private partnerships are exactly what we hoped would result from the passage of our legislation during the 88th Legislative Session and solidifies Texas as a leader in this new technology space.”

Wisk and Sugar Land will engage in a number of activities to advance the overarching goal of the partnership.

Wisk will provide advice on technical needs for autonomous eVTOL operations, including infrastructure, training, ground operational procedures, and plans for potential site expansion.

Sugar Land will focus on integrating AAM into its long-term plans, championing community engagement, and establishing operational policy, such as infrastructure permitting and noise levels.

Together, the two organizations will explore incorporating maintenance and training facilities in Sugar Land, and engage local and regional stakeholders to develop routes that connect Sugar Land to the Greater Houston region, such as downtown Houston and the Houston Airport System.

Prior to today’s announcement, Wisk spent the past 18 months actively developing an ecosystem of stakeholders and local relationships that will play a critical role under this new agreement, and in helping achieve long-term success for future air taxi services.

About Wisk

Wisk is an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk’s self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Wisk is a fully-owned Boeing subsidiary and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with locations around the world. With over a decade of experience and over 1700+ test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Learn more about Wisk here.

About Sugar Land

Sugar Land Regional Airport (SGR) is a leader in corporate aviation while also providing for the needs of the general aviation community. Managing 75,000 operations annually, the airport has the capacity for handling up to 268,000 operations. Runway 17-35 is 8,000 feet long and can handle some of the largest corporate jets like the Global Express or Gulfstream 650. The airport has been designated as a reliever airport for George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airport in Houston. Amenities include a luxurious terminal, concierge services from the highly-rated FBO, GlobalSelect, on-site U.S. Customs, and more. The airport contributes more than $69.9 million to the property tax rolls, supports the economic development initiatives of Sugar Land, Fort Bend County, and Southwest Houston, and is used by more than 100 Fortune 500 companies on a regular basis. The airport plays a critical role in the region's economic development as it provides an opportunity for corporate executives, minimizing the "chair to air" travel time. The airport's quality and strategic proximity emerge as key factors influencing companies' decisions to establish their headquarters in the Sugar Land area.

