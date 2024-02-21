TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (“Nickel 28” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0), one of Canada’s only pure-play nickel and cobalt producers, today announced its participation in the following investment conferences:

BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Senior management including Anthony Milewski and Justin Cochrane will participate in BMO’s Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference with a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and industry peers from February 25 – 28, 2024.

PDAC Convention

Senior management including Anthony Milewski, Justin Cochrane, and Conor Kearns, will participate in PDAC, The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, from March 3 – 6, 2024 and are available for meetings.

“Conference season is always an opportune time to meet with shareholders and supporters of Nickel 28 and we are looking forward to these upcoming events,” stated Anthony Milewski, the Company’s CEO.

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 10 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

