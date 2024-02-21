DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Australia Iron Ore Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the Australia iron ore industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production, production by company, reserves by country and world iron ore prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the Australia iron ore industry. It further profiles major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Australia's iron ore production is expected to remain flat in 2023 with just 0.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth rate, before increasing by 3.1% in 2024. Flat output in 2023 will be primarily due to the ramp down at BHP's Yandi mine, which is set to close in 2024. The Yandi mine produced 45.8Mt of iron ore in 2022, accounting for 4.9% of total iron ore production in Australia.

Overall, Australia's iron ore production is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% to reach 1,220.2Mt by 2030.

Scope

The report contains an overview of the Australia iron ore mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the Australia iron ore mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of the Australia Iron ore mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on Australia Iron ore production

To identify key players in the Australia Iron ore mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Reserves

Iron ore Production

Iron ore Prices

Major Active Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Competitive Landscape

Demand and Trade

Mining Taxes and Royalties

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Rio Tinto

BHP

Fortescue Metals Group

Mineral Resources Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/intxwo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900