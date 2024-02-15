AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today the release of the January 2024 New Zealand Podcast Ranker. The Ranker provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts as well as the Top Networks in New Zealand from 1 January through 31 January 2024, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. The month of January had 7M downloads.

The Top 100 Podcast Ranker and Top Network Ranker are ranked by monthly listeners, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

The top three podcasts included ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley (NZME/iHeartRadio/ARN) again at #1, Between Two Beers Podcast (NZME/iHeartRadio/ARN) climbing to #2, and Stuff You Should Know (NZME/iHeartRadio/ARN) climbing to #3.

For this reporting period there were several debuts including TED Talks Daily (NZME/iHeartRadio/ARN), The Fellas (Audioboom), The Grade Cricketer (DM Podcasts), and The Why Files: Operation Podcast (Audioboom).

Participating networks include Audioboom, Brodie Kane Media, LiSTNR (SCA), NOVA Entertainment, NZME/iHeartRadio/ARN, rova (MediaWorks), SiriusXM Podcast Network, and NBCUniversal News Group.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.1 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

