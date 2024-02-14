DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) announces a suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. This event occurred in the morning of February 13, 2024 at approximately 6:30 am EST, and all operations at Çöpler have been suspended as a result.

SSR Mining’s senior leadership team will host a conference call this morning to provide an overview of current operations as well as the Company’s outlook and long-term growth strategy, as previously planned. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call and accompanying webcast.

Conference call and webcast: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9:00 am EST.

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610 All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340 Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 0631 All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 0631

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the Nasdaq and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

