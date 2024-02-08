SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Prime, a leading global health insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist, has expanded their operation to Australia. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to further improve healthcare access and offer exceptional employee benefits solutions to clients in the Asia Pacific region.

“Joining Pacific Prime and spearheading our expansion in Australia is truly a momentous opportunity,” Michael Atta, Pacific Prime Australia’s Head of Employee Benefits, expressed his enthusiasm about the company entering the Australian market. With over 40 years of experience in the insurance and financial sectors, Atta and his team are dedicated to delivering outstanding solutions that cater to the unique needs of our clients and broker partners under the Regional and Global Pacific Prime proposition.

Deputy CEO Pierre de Mirman emphasized that this momentous expansion is in line with the company’s objective. “This pivotal moment aligns seamlessly with our vision for excellence in the industry. We are committed to providing top-notch advice and service in the Asia Pacific region, and now with Australia, we take a logical and exciting step forward.”

Pacific Prime’s expansion into Australia assures that more people in the Asia Pacific region are provided with insurance policies tailored to their specific needs. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering unparalleled advice and services to everyone in this ever-changing world.

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers solutions to individuals and corporations. With USD $750 million premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker in the Asia Pacific region after acquiring CXA Group’s brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, the UK, the US, Mexico, and the Philippines.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

Stephen Ho

Chief Marketing Officer

Pacific Prime

+852 3589 0508