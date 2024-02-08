Program spotlights innovative approaches that leverage digital technology and new operating models to drive business success

SYDNEY -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a significant and lasting impact on their businesses.

A total of 50 nominations were submitted for the annual ANZ program. Winners in each category will be selected by an experienced independent expert and announced at a gala awards dinner on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at the Fullerton Hotel Sydney.

Here are the finalists for the 2024 awards:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Coforge with a leading airline in the APAC region

Coforge with QBE Insurance Group

PwC Australia with Levande

Tata Consultancy Services Limited with NSW Government

Tech Mahindra with One New Zealand

Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

AC3 with Southern Cross Austereo

Tech Mahindra with Dnata

Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function

Capgemini with Cochlear

Infosys with Team Global Express

Tata Consultancy Services Limited with Sigma Healthcare

Tech Mahindra with One New Zealand

Tech Mahindra with Sky New Zealand

High-Performing Partnerships: Successful partners that demonstrate seamless collaboration, leverage each other’s strengths and adapt together to achieve shared objectives

Accenture with a public service client

EXL with IAG

Ramco with a leading New Zealand telecommunications provider

The winners of the Excellence in Diversity award and the People’s Choice Award for an outstanding relationship identified by a client will be announced at the Paragon gala awards ceremony on February 28.

"Congratulations to the finalists of the ISG Paragon Awards ANZ for their achievements in the technology services and sourcing industry,” said Michael Gale, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. "Providers and enterprises continue to evolve through innovation that delivers increasing business value, and we are honored to celebrate their many successes.”

The 2024 ISG ANZ Paragon Awards celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches, automation and digital technology. Full details are available here.

