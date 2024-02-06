NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading heavy equipment manufacturer Komatsu has signed a multi-year deal with Williams Racing to become the Principal Partner of the British team from the start of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship (F1) season.

Komatsu was a key partner of Williams Racing in Formula One during the 1980s and 1990s, a period of abundant success for the team. The most notable achievements were in 1996 and 1997, when Komatsu supported Williams Racing to Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships with Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve respectively. With an eye to the future, both brands are excited to build on their shared history as they embark on a new era.

Tokyo-based Komatsu has been leading innovation in the equipment manufacturing sector for more than 100 years. As embodied by its brand promise, “Creating value together,” the company believes that collaborative partnerships are the optimal way to create a lasting positive impact.

Komatsu’s official designations with Williams Racing reflect the companies’ shared focus on the long-term development of engineering, technology and new generations of talent: Official STEM and Early Careers Partner, Official Esports Partner and Official Construction Machinery Partner. These areas will overlap and combine within the partnership, as Komatsu endeavours to engage and bring focus to the next generation of innovators through STEM events enriched by the Williams Racing esports platform.

“Komatsu and Williams Racing have shared values around innovation and the development of our people,” said Hiroyuki Ogawa, President and CEO of Komatsu Ltd. “Through our partnership we look forward to creating value together, both on and off the track. Our partnership with Williams Racing is aligned with Komatsu’s mission to create value through manufacturing and technology innovations to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses and our planet can thrive together.”

One of the driving forces behind the partnership was the alignment of vision that the two brands share. The characteristics embedded in Komatsu’s DNA and values, such as cutting-edge technology, outstanding quality and unwavering reliability, are all demonstrated by Williams Racing at the highest level of motorsport. This new partnership creates a foundation for cross collaboration between Williams and Komatsu into the future, and we look forward to working together across a range of disciplines, especially relating to the development of our people and exploring potential opportunities in the technical engineering ecosystem.

James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams Racing said: “Williams Racing is delighted to be rekindling our relationship with Komatsu. We have enjoyed huge success together in the past and reuniting is a significant step in Williams Racing’s long-term mission to return to the front of the grid. Both Williams and Komatsu are committed to attracting and developing the best young talent in pursuit of our goals and we look forward to working together again.”

Komatsu’s logo and branding will feature prominently on the 2024 Williams Racing livery, as well as the team’s overalls and kit, during the upcoming Formula One season.

With operations in more than 140 countries, Komatsu is a global provider of premium heavy equipment, services and solutions. The company introduced the world’s first autonomous dump truck in 2008 and is helping customers advance towards carbon neutrality with its growing range of electric, hybrid and fuel cell construction and mining equipment.

Williams Racing is one of the world’s most iconic Formula One teams. The British outfit has been competing at the highest level for almost five decades, amassing 114 victories, 313 podiums and 128 pole positions in that time. Williams Racing has also won nine constructors’ championships, making them the second most successful team in the history of the sport.

About Williams Racing

For over 45 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team have made history before and are out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. Learn more at www.komatsu.com

Komatsu media support:

Caley Clinton

Director, Corporate Communications and Brand

caley.clinton@global.komatsu

+1 414-712-9728

For Japanese media:

Komatsu Ltd. Corporate Communications Dpt.

JP00MB_cc_department@global.komatsu

+81-(0)3-6849-9703