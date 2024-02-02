Celebrating digital agencies of all sizes for their creativity, philanthropy, and technical innovation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WP Engine today announced the winners of its inaugural Agency Partner Awards, which honor the most innovative and best-in-class WordPress websites designed and built by members of the company’s global Agency Partner Program. With eight categories recognizing excellence in creativity and philanthropy to eCommerce and technical performance, the awards garnered nearly 200 entries from 90 agency partners worldwide.

Agency partner award winners will gain brand exposure to WP Engine’s sizable global audience including promotion on the wpengine.com home page seen by millions of visitors, promotion in the customer newsletter with over 130K subscribers, entry to the Webby Awards and advertising during the company’s annual flagship DE{CODE} event with 10,000+ viewers.

“WP Engine is passionately committed to open source WordPress and partnering with agency digital innovators to leverage its freedom and flexibility in building, powering and optimizing extraordinary experiences for their clients,” said Jason Teichman, Chief Operating Officer, WP Engine.

“It is an honor for us to work with so many agencies at the forefront of web design and development, creating what’s next in digital and envisioning the future for all of us. We are proud to celebrate our inaugural Agency Partner Award winners for their outstanding WordPress sites.”

WP Engine Agency Partner Awards 2024 Winners

2024 Creative Project of the Year: Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Bureau (YMCTB) by Noble Studios

WP Engine believes good design is good business and is proud of work when it’s intentionally designed and thoughtfully crafted. Noble Studios won Creative Project of the Year for their immersive and interactive design of the Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Bureau's website.

The site skillfully embodies Yosemite's spirit, offering personalized recommendations through an inspiring map and extensive publishing tools for crafting in-depth trip itineraries. This approach not only transports visitors into the park’s landscapes but also encourages exploration and planning beyond, anchoring them in the area's pioneering atmosphere.

2024 Committed to Giving Back Award: Double Up Food Bucks Michigan by Loop: Design For Social Good

In alignment with its agency partners, WP Engine believes giving back creates better business. Several Agency Partner Program members focus on leveraging WordPress to build engaging websites for nonprofit organizations. This approach benefits clients by avoiding proprietary CMS license fees and offering extensive integration options.

Loop: Design For Social Good earned the Giving Back Award for creating a site that connects Michigan farmers with those in need, improving access to fresh produce. Their project for Double Up Food Bucks Michigan addresses food insecurity by matching fruit and vegetable purchases for SNAP recipients, providing access to nutritious food and supporting local farmers and markets, making it a win-win for everyone involved!

2024 eCommerce Project of the Year: Burren Smokehouse by Granite Digital

WooCommerce, a powerful eCommerce plugin within the WordPress ecosystem, is the foundation for over 20% of the top 1 million eCommerce websites. Granite Digital secured the eCommerce award by increasing engagement and expanding reach, aiding their client in converting traffic into valued customers.

Granite Digital brought a new eCommerce experience to Burren Smokehouse by modernizing the digital presence by bringing WP Engine's scalable, secure, and high-performing WordPress solutions to increase traffic and transaction demands, ensuring a seamless website experience. The results speak for themselves—post-launch, the website showed a 40.56% reduction in bounce rate, a 94.15% increase in page sessions, and a 174.01% increase in average session duration, signaling a significantly more engaging website.

2024 Headless Project of the Year: Embark by Art & Science

According to WP Engine’s 2023 CMS Trends Report, eight in ten (81%) IT and marketing leaders believe organizations that fail to adopt a component-based headless approach with their websites risk falling behind their competitors—emphasizing the value of adopting headless.

Digital marketing agency, Art & Science, brought a contemporary architecture focused on security, speed and seamless multichannel capabilities to a visionary financial services company, using Atlas WP Engine’s headless WordPress platform.

Embark enables the academic aspirations of students through Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) and post-secondary education learning. Art & Science developed a digital presence that was not only robust and secure but also flexible and user-friendly across multiple platforms, including its website, online client portal, and an anticipated mobile app. A headless WordPress stack provided seamless content integration across all properties, along with unmatched performance.

In addition to the above category winners, WP Engine awarded top agency partners across three geographic regions, including Americaneagle.com in North America, Filter Agency in the EMEA region, The Code Company in APAC, and 2024 newcomer ADEKA Studio LLC.

WP Engine’s Agency Partner Program is the largest WordPress agency ecosystem with over 10,000 agency members. Using WP Engine’s platform and suite of products, agencies are empowered to build custom, innovative and scalable digital solutions for clients that push the boundaries of what’s possible on the web.

About WP Engine

WP Engine provides the most relied upon and trusted WordPress products for companies and agencies of all sizes, including specialized solutions for managed WordPress hosting, eCommerce, enterprise WordPress, and headless WordPress, and developer-centric tools like Local, Advanced Custom Fields, and Genesis and more. WP Engine's tech innovation and award-winning WordPress experts help to power more than 1.5 million customers across 150 countries. More of the top 200,000 sites in the world use WP Engine to drive their digital experiences than anyone else in WordPress.

At WP Engine, we do what’s right for our customers, and this focus helps us to do the best work of our careers. We prioritize investing in our employees' success and love offering opportunities to help them grow and develop professionally. Learn more at wpengine.careers.

