LITTLE ROCK, Ark. & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MEG), a high-growth global environmental services company, today announced the acquisition of Epic Environmental Pty Ltd, a leading environmental consultancy in Australia. Epic Environmental’s senior leadership team, including founders Mark Breitfuss and Brad May, will join Montrose’s Consulting and Engineering division, which reports into the Company’s Remediation and Reuse segment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Brisbane, with offices in Sydney, Mudgee, Adelaide and Darwin, Epic Environmental is an environmental science and engineering consultancy, serving clients across Australia. The consultancy’s team includes engineers, scientists, geologists, planners, and ecologists, and provides a comprehensive range of services including environmental planning, contaminated land management, waste management and remediation, environmental audits and compliance audits. ​ Working across diverse industries and sectors, Epic Environmental’s clients today include many of Australia’s top industrial, resources and energy services companies.

“We are excited to have Mark, Brad and the talented Epic team join us. Epic will both accelerate our growth in Australia and significantly expand our capabilities, relationships and services in market,” said Vijay Mathripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. “We started in Australia in 2019 with a focus on removing PFAS and other contaminants from water with our unique ECT2 technologies. With Epic, we are creating a more comprehensive environmental solutions platform in Australia which we believe will be very additive to both organizations. We look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues in solving our shared environmental challenges, and we warmly welcome them to our global Montrose family.”

Mark Breitfuss and Brad May of Epic Environmental commented: “Montrose’s culture and commitment to solving environmental challenges aligns with the culture and mission we founded Epic Environmental on nearly a decade ago. We are thrilled that together we will be able to provide clients with more expansive environmental solutions, leveraging a deeper reservoir of talent and expertise, as well as learnings from across the world. Today’s milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment and support of all our colleagues here at Epic, and we want to thank them for their faith in our business and being part of our journey, which promises to be even more exciting and create more opportunities for us all.”

TCA Partners acted as lead financial advisor to Epic Environmental. Davis & Co acted as accounting advisor to Epic Environmental. Holding Redlich acted as legal advisor to Epic Environmental. Allens acted as legal advisor to Montrose Environmental Group.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With over 3500 employees across 90+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

