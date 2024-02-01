SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AustralianPrivacyPrinciples--AppOmni, the pioneer of SaaS security posture management (SSPM), proudly announces the establishment of a new data centre in Sydney, Australia, hosted by Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

This new initiative brings AppOmni’s comprehensive SaaS security solutions to any organisation—private or public—required to comply with Australia’s data sovereignty regulations, including the Privacy Act and the Australian Privacy Principles.

As AppOmni continues its global expansion efforts, Australia remains a strategic location for the company. The new data centre helps address a growing need in the APAC region to counter sophisticated threats targeting SaaS applications. These concerns are echoed by the 25% of Fortune 100 companies that already trust AppOmni to secure their SaaS ecosystems.

Key Benefits:

Global and Local Compliance : As AppOmni’s Australian cloud data centre provider, Google Cloud Platform implements and maintains technical and organisational security measures under globally and locally recognised security assurance frameworks and certifications, including APRA, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, ISO 27701, SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3. The IRAP-certified data centre will satisfy the data privacy and data sovereignty requirements for customers as they seek to secure business-critical platforms, including Microsoft365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Okta, and Workday. This is a top priority for businesses, critical infrastructure sectors, and government agencies alike.

: As AppOmni’s Australian cloud data centre provider, Google Cloud Platform implements and maintains technical and organisational security measures under globally and locally recognised security assurance frameworks and certifications, including APRA, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, ISO 27701, SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3. The IRAP-certified data centre will satisfy the data privacy and data sovereignty requirements for customers as they seek to secure business-critical platforms, including Microsoft365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Okta, and Workday. This is a top priority for businesses, critical infrastructure sectors, and government agencies alike. Local SaaS Security Service : Australia-New Zealand organisations will have local access to AppOmni's proven SaaS Security Posture Management Service. The cybersecurity company’s regional data centre presence ensures lower latency and faster response times to support the end-user experience and application performance.

: Australia-New Zealand organisations will have local access to AppOmni's proven SaaS Security Posture Management Service. The cybersecurity company’s regional data centre presence ensures lower latency and faster response times to support the end-user experience and application performance. Enhanced Scalability: The new data centre provides robust monitoring of SaaS services in the APAC region, enabling efficient and proactive resource allocation to handle increased user workloads and surging volumes of data traffic. This proactive approach can help minimise the risk of service disruptions and data loss.

"In the rapidly evolving SaaS threat landscape, it’s important to maintain a robust security posture,” said Brendan O’Connor, CEO and co-founder of AppOmni. “As AppOmni leads the way in SaaS Security Posture Management, our expansion into Australia and the addition of the data centre represents a significant milestone in our own global growth. We are committed to helping our customers and partners in APAC meet local compliance standards — including APRA and ISM — and leverage insights gained from our experiences worldwide.”

About AppOmni:

AppOmni is the pioneer of SaaS Security Posture Management enabling customers to achieve secure productivity with their SaaS applications. With AppOmni, security teams and SaaS application owners quickly secure their mission-critical and sensitive data from attackers and insider threats. The AppOmni platform constantly scans SaaS APIs, configurations, and ingested audit logs to deliver complete data access visibility, secure identities and SaaS-to-SaaS connections, detect threats, prioritize insights, and simplify compliance reporting.

