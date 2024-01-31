DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) announces its preliminary fourth quarter results that includes the sale of 3,757 ounces of gold and 258,252 ounces of silver resulting in total gold equivalent (AuEq) ounces of 6,768. Additionally, the company sold 2,182 tonnes of zinc, 327 tonnes of copper, and 820 tonnes of lead. During the year ending December 31, 2023, the company sold 31,085 AuEq ounces, 10,954 tonnes of zinc, 1,231 tonnes of copper, and 4,501 tonnes of lead.

“Production during the quarter was lower than the last four quarters mainly due to lower average grades as was expected in our 2023 mine plan. We continue to identify and implement opportunities for cost reductions and operational efficiencies. Our 2023 drill program resulted in encouraging positive results that demonstrate the potential to increase our resources and reserves that could lead to future increased production1,” stated Allen Palmiere, President and CEO. “The last quarter has continued to present challenges beyond our control as the most metal prices have continued to be lower than planned and the Mexican peso has remained strong against the US Dollar. We did see an increase above plan in the gold price towards the end of the year which has helped to relieve some of the negative pressure from other metal prices.”

Sales Statistics Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 3,757 7,514 18,534 30,119 Silver (ozs.) 258,252 335,168 1,036,229 1,057,209 Copper (tones) 327 372 1,231 1,348 Lead (tonnes) 820 941 4,501 5,391 Zinc (tonnes) 2,182 3,265 10,954 14,157 Average metal prices realized(2) Gold ($ per oz.) 1,985 1,734 1,955 1,801 Silver ($ per oz.) 23.14 21.25 23.68 21.53 Copper ($ per tonne) 8,205 8,221 8,513 8,795 Lead ($ per tonne) 2,122 1,954 2,158 2,129 Zinc ($ per tonne) 2,516 2,577 2,621 3,539 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 3,757 7,514 18,534 30,119 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 3,011 4,107 12,551 12,638 Total AuEq Ounces 6,768 11,621 31,085 42,757

Trending Production Statistics For the three months ended: Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Arista Mine Tonnes Milled 110,682 116,616 116,721 113,510 116,626 111,255 Average Gold Grade (g/t) 1.98 2.51 2.33 1.59 1.52 1.44 Average Silver Grade (g/t) 80 109 94 86 73 85 Average Copper Grade (%) 0.37 0.45 0.37 0.37 0.32 0.39 Average Lead Grade (%) 1.59 1.58 1.73 1.64 1.29 1.39 Average Zinc Grade (%) 4.21 4.27 3.88 3.72 3.24 2.95 Combined Tonnes milled(3) 110,682 116,616 117,781 113,510 116,626 111,255 Tonnes Milled per Day(4) 1,361 1,389 1,420 1,395 1,557 1,379 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(5) Gold (ozs.) 5,851 7,767 7,171 4,637 4,443 4,077 Silver (ozs.) 261,256 370,768 322,676 289,816 247,159 282,488 Copper (tonnes) 296 406 336 334 276 341 Lead (tonnes) 1,249 1,323 1,559 1,389 1,048 1,072 Zinc (tonnes) 3,901 4,198 3,837 3,569 3,223 2,884

1 See the press release titled “Gold Resource Corporation Reports Continued Positive Drill Results at Don David Gold Mine” published September 12, 2023. The press release can be found at https://goldresourcecorp.com/news-releases/gold-resource-corporation-reports-continued-positi-6343/.

2 Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the average market metal prices in most cases.

3 Combined tonnes in Q1 and Q2 2022 and Q1 2023 includes 1,043, 215, and 1,060 purchased tonnes, respectively, related to a collaborative initiative with a local community to ensure the proper environmental treatment and storage of the material.

4 Based on actual days the mill operated during the period.

5 The difference between what we report as "Metal Production" and "Metal Sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes related to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.

