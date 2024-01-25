Peter brings vast international experience in managing legal, risk, compliance, M&A, antitrust and corporate governance affairs

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Newmont--Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced the appointment of Peter Wexler as Chief Legal Officer. Peter will join Newmont’s Executive Leadership Team and be responsible for leading the company’s legal, compliance and regulatory affairs globally.

Peter is an experienced legal and risk management leader with more than three decades of international knowledge in managing legal, risk, compliance, M&A, antitrust, litigation and corporate governance affairs within the industrial, technology, energy management, engineering, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

“Peter’s appointment further strengthens Newmont’s Executive Leadership Team,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and CEO. "Peter brings decades of world-class legal and risk management experience at global organizations, which will be invaluable as Newmont continues to grow, building on its position as the world’s leading gold mining company and robust copper producer. We are excited to welcome him to Newmont.”

For the past 15 years, he served as Chief Legal Officer at Schneider Electric, a Global 500 business. Prior to this, he served as in-house counsel overseeing legal, risk and compliance, at companies including American Power Conversion Corporation.

As Schneider Electric’s Chief Legal Officer, Peter managed the company’s legal, risk management and compliance matters across the globe and directed a team of over 300 professionals in 32 countries. He was also responsible for overseeing numerous complex deals around the world, negotiating, structuring, and closing over 130 transactions, earning him the accolades of M&A Advisors Top Business Development Professionals of the Year in 2020, and one of the Financial Times Top 20 General Counsels in the World in 2022.

Peter holds a J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law and graduated with a B.A., in History and Political Science from the University of Vermont.

Peter will be based at Newmont’s headquarters in Denver and will join the company towards the end of the first quarter of 2024.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

