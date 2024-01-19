Coeur to Participate in Upcoming TD Securities Global Mining Conference
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the TD Securities Global Mining Conference on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.
The TD Securities Global Mining Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia.
Contacts
Coeur Mining, Inc.
Jeff Wilhoit, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com
