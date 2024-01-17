SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CSR--Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in metal recycling and the provision of circular solutions for technology, has emerged as 2024’s most sustainable corporation on Corporate Knights’ Global 100 index. This is the company’s tenth and highest ranked inclusion on the list.

“We are very proud to have topped the ranking on the 2024 Global 100. This recognition reflects our commitment to our own sustainability performance, as well as our role in helping build a greener future through the supply of more circular metals and materials globally,” said Stephen Mikkelsen, Sims Limited’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. “Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is integrated into our business strategy and is the lens through which we consider every aspect of our business. Supplying products safely and sustainably, that help our customers to decarbonise and be more circular, is how we advance our purpose-led strategy.”

The vital role Sims Limited plays in support of global decarbonisation is reflected in its recycling of approximately 8 million tonnes of proprietary ferrous and non-ferrous metals during the 2023 fiscal year, which helped its customers avoid about 11.6 million tonnes of CO 2 -e by using recycled instead of raw materials.

Sims Limited performed well against its internal sustainability targets in fiscal year 2023, including important progress against its climate goals, by achieving 100% renewable electricity across its North America operated businesses. This was also the safest year on record, for the third year in a row, which further highlights Sims Limited’s sustainability leadership.

About the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index

The Global 100 index is an annual ranking of the world’s 100 most sustainable corporations by Corporate Knights, an independent media and research B Corp. All publicly traded companies with more than US$1 billion in revenue are assessed across 25 key performance indicators that cover resource management, employee management, financial management, sustainable revenue and sustainable investment, and supplier performance. Only those companies making sustainable solutions a core part of their business offerings and allocating meaningful investments to reduce their carbon footprints make the grade. For the complete list of the 2024 Global 100, visit the Corporate Knights website.

Additional information about Sims Limited’s sustainability targets and performance is available on the company’s website, www.simsltd.com.

About Sims Limited

Founded in Australia in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling and the provision of circular solutions for technology. Employing over 4,000 employees globally, the company operates more than 280 facilities across 14 countries. Sims Limited plays a vital role in helping increase circularity and decarbonisation by supplying recycled materials and re-purposed products. The company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM), and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). The Company’s purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives its constant innovation and leadership in the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

Head Office: Level 9, 189 O’Riordan Street, Mascot, NSW, Australia 2020

