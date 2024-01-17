PRP Dosing & Method to Treat Cancer Stem Cells Patents Validated in Countries Across Europe Resulting in Growing IP Portfolio of 87 patents

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that a certificate of grant for the Company’s foundation patent was received from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. The foundation patent covers composition claims for the Company’s lead product candidate, PRP. In further news, the PRP dosing and method to treat cancer stem cells (CSCs) patents were validated in countries across Europe, resulting in the Company’s IP portfolio growing to 87 patents filed in major global jurisdictions.

The Canadian foundation patent is the final application to receive a certificate of grant in the Company’s foundation patent family (there are two divisional patents remaining citing additional inventions in the US and Mexico further dividing an original patent,). This means that grant status has been secured in every jurisdiction in which the Company has filed a foundation patent application. Propan has achieved grant status for the foundation patent in over 30 different countries across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Japan.

The PRP dosing patent is an important part of the IP portfolio covering possible future clinical dosage ranges for PRP as the Company advances into early stage clinical development. For the CSCs patent, the claims cover a method to minimize the progression of cancer in a patient who has already received a first line treatment by detecting the presence of CSCs, followed by administering PRP. The future potential clinical application describes when a patient experiences a relapse and the cancer returns after primary standard of care has been applied. Europe is considered a major global region and in 2022, the worldwide pharmaceutical market was valued at approximately $1.48 trillion by Statista.com and accounted for 23.4% of global pharmaceutical sales in 2021, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

“The advancement of our growing IP portfolio in these major regions gives us confidence that we are leading a novel approach using proenzyme technology as a long-term therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors by targeting and eradicating CSCs,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our lead product candidate, PRP, is unique from other approaches as it targets CSCs, but leaves healthy cells alone, making it less toxic compared to standard treatment approaches. Furthermore, PRP is known as differentiation therapy, which means it does not directly kill CSCs, but enforces them to return to a less malignant state so they die naturally. This means a less aggressive and toxic approach, providing a better quality of life for the patient, but we hope effective over a prolonged period, because you can treat them for longer, minimizing the threat of recurrence. We look forward to advancing PRP into the clinic, and together with our growing IP portfolio, establishing the Company as a pioneer in the way we treat this killer disease.”

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company’s “Mechanism of Action” video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

