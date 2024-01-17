CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ASCU #Arizona--Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”), is pleased to report infill drill assay results from the Parks/Salyer infill to measured program on the Cactus Project, Arizona. These 11 drill holes total 24,463 ft (7,456 m) of drilling (see FIGURES 1-16).

Additionally, infill and exploration drilling to the south of Parks/Salyer has resumed at MainSpring with three drills, building on the 11- hole program undertaken in late 2023. The MainSpring drill program is testing the near surface southern extension of the Parks/Salyer deposit which lies some 1,500 ft (457 m) to the north. Assays from 4 of these core holes were reported in PR dated Nov 20, 2023, while results from the remaining 7 core holes are still pending.

Drilling Highlights:

- ECP-178: 521 ft (159 m) @ 1.78% CuT, 1.61% Cu TSol, 0.011% Mo (enriched)

Incl 220 ft (67 m) @ 2.67% CuT, 2.53% Cu TSol, 0.013% Mo

- ECP-184: 801 ft (244 m) @ 1.01% CuT, 0.76% Cu TSol, 0.011% Mo (enriched)

721 ft (220 m) @ 1.02% CuT, 0.75% Cu TSol, 0.011% Mo (enriched)

Incl 133 ft (40 m) @ 1.64% CuT, 1.49% Cu TSol, 0.014% Mo

- ECP-180: 884 ft (269 m) @ 0.91% CuT, 0.77% Cu TSol, 0.007% Mo (enriched) of continuous mineralization

653 ft (199 m) @ 1.10% CuT, 0.91% Cu TSol, 0.008% Mo (enriched)

Incl 148 ft (45 m) @ 1.81% CuT, 1.38% Cu TSol, 0.013% Mo

- ECP-173: 1,085 ft (331 m) @ 0.97% CuT of continuous mineralization

492 ft (150 m) @ 1.46% CuT, 1.21% Cu TSol, 0.009% Mo (enriched)

Incl 256 ft (78 m) @ 2.25% CuT, 2.09% Cu TSol, 0.005% Mo

593 ft (181 m) @ 0.55% CuT, 0.009% Mo (primary)

- ECP-174: 925 ft (282 m) @ 0.83% CuT of continuous mineralization

530 ft (162 m) @ 1.17% CuT, 1.11% Cu TSol, 0.017% Mo (enriched)

- ECP-181: 742 ft (226 m) @ 0.99% CuT of continuous mineralization

536 ft (163 m) @ 1.12% CuT, 1.00% Cu TSol, 0.009% Mo (enriched)

Incl. 168 ft (51.2 m) @ 2.08% CuT, 1.86% Cu TSol, 0.014% Mo

- ECP-175: 1,001 ft (305 m) @ 1.04% CuT of continuous mineralization

374 ft (114 m) @ 1.49% CuT, 1.38% Cu TSol, 0.010% Mo (enriched)

- ECP-170: 519 ft (158 m) @ 1.24 % CuT of continuous mineralization

362 ft (110 m) @ 1.49% CuT, 1.41% Cu TSol, 0.010% Mo (enriched)

Incl. 134 ft (41 m) @ 2.40% CuT, 2.32% Cu TSol, 0.006% Mo

- ECP-176: 718 ft (219 m) @ 0.83% CuT of continuous mineralization

511 ft (156 m) @ 1.03% CuT, 0.84% Cu TSol, 0.021% Mo (enriched)

NOTE: True widths are not known

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented, “We look forward to integrating the thick and high-grade Parks/Salyer porphyry copper deposit into our Prefeasibility Study due out this quarter. Having completed the Parks/Salyer drilling in support of the indicated category, and a partial program in support of the measured category for a future Definitive Feasibility Study, we look forward to demonstrating the exploration upside of our Cactus Project. In 2024, our exploration teams will expand the definition of the primary sulphides, in addition to the oxides and enriched material at our MainSpring and Cactus West projects, presenting a significant potential for the Company.”

Drilling Recap

Infill drilling at Parks/Salyer focused on expanding the high-grade core areas on the east side of the orebody, defined by earlier infill drilling as shown in FIGURE 1. The eastern side of Parks/Salyer hosts thick intercepts of covellite-rich mineralization that straddles the boundary between the enriched and primary zones, highlighted by the elevated total copper and soluble copper grades shown in this new drilling. As shown in Table 1, these intercepts include excellent thicknesses of higher grades in both the enriched and primary zones, which were suggested by previous drilling but are becoming better defined by additional infill drilling (see cross section A-A' in FIGURE 2).

Drill holes ECP-140 and ECP-178 were drilled as oriented core holes to assist in the geotechnical evaluation of Parks/Salyer for the pending Prefeasibility Study.

TABLE 1: Significant Drilling Intercepts

Hole Zone Feet Meters CuT Cu

Tsol Mo id from to length from to length % % % ECP-140 oxide 806.0 842.7 36.7 245.7 256.9 11.2 0.91 0.76 0.003 oxide 879.0 946.0 67.0 267.9 288.3 20.4 0.57 0.52 0.021 enriched 1,095.4 1,695.0 599.6 333.9 516.6 182.8 0.70 0.64 0.023 including 1,095.4 1,156.0 60.6 333.9 352.3 18.5 1.52 1.49 0.029 and 1,236.0 1,286.0 50.0 376.7 392.0 15.2 1.01 0.98 0.034 and 1,406.0 1,436.0 30.0 428.5 437.7 9.1 1.01 1.00 0.018 primary 1,695.0 2,276.0 581.0 516.6 693.7 177.1 0.23 0.03 0.006 including 1,924.0 2,061.0 137.0 586.4 628.2 41.8 0.36 0.03 0.008 and 2,131.0 2,193.1 62.1 649.5 668.5 18.9 0.43 0.04 0.007 ECP-170 enriched 1,365.0 1,727.0 362.0 416.1 526.4 110.3 1.49 1.41 0.010 including 1,423.0 1,557.0 134.0 433.7 474.6 40.8 2.4 2.32 0.006 primary 1,727.0 1,884.0 157.0 526.4 574.2 47.9 0.65 0.14 0.027 including 1,757.0 1,787.0 30.0 535.5 544.7 9.1 0.82 0.16 0.026 ECP-172 enriched 1,490.5 1,591.6 101.1 454.3 485.1 30.8 0.8 0.77 0.020 including 1,490.5 1,515.0 24.5 454.3 461.8 7.5 1.39 1.35 0.024 and 1,564.0 1,591.6 27.6 476.7 485.1 8.4 1.18 1.13 0.020 enriched 1,770.0 1,964.0 194.0 539.5 598.6 59.1 0.87 0.78 0.027 including 1,775.9 1,817.7 41.8 541.3 554.0 12.7 1.30 1.24 0.022 and 1,867.0 1,947.0 80.0 569.1 593.4 24.4 1.06 0.93 0.033 primary 1,964.0 2,282.7 318.7 598.6 695.8 97.1 0.42 0.04 0.014 including 2,217.4 2,277.0 59.6 675.9 694.0 18.2 0.96 0.08 0.040 ECP-173 enriched 830.8 1,323.0 492.2 253.2 403.3 150.0 1.46 1.21 0.009 including 830.8 1,087.0 256.2 253.2 331.3 78.1 2.25 2.09 0.005 primary 1,323.0 1,915.9 592.9 403.3 584.0 180.7 0.55 0.05 0.011 including 1,398.0 1,468.0 70.0 426.1 447.4 21.3 0.80 0.09 0.021 and 1,557.0 1,587.0 30.0 474.6 483.7 9.1 0.96 0.06 0.016 and 1,740.0 1,780.0 40.0 530.4 542.5 12.2 0.87 0.06 0.006 ECP-174 oxide 1,386.0 1,453.5 67.5 422.5 443.0 20.6 1.03 1.02 0.029 including 1,426.0 1,453.5 27.5 434.6 443.0 8.4 1.64 1.62 0.039 enriched 1,479.7 2,010.0 530.3 451.0 612.6 161.6 1.17 1.11 0.017 including 1,479.7 1,502.4 22.7 451.0 457.9 6.9 4.44 4.28 0.012 and 1,541.0 1,602.7 61.7 469.7 488.5 18.8 2.62 2.56 0.020 and 1,739.0 1,809.0 70.0 530.0 551.4 21.3 1.4 1.33 0.015 and 1,943.0 2,010.0 67.0 592.2 612.6 20.4 1.76 1.74 0.023 primary 2,010.0 2,260.8 250.8 612.6 689.1 76.4 0.25 0.03 0.012 including 2,029.6 2,080.0 50.4 618.6 634.0 15.4 0.34 0.04 0.012 ECP-175 enriched 993.3 1,367.0 373.7 302.8 416.7 113.9 1.49 1.38 0.010 including 993.3 1,015.0 21.7 302.8 309.4 6.6 2.29 2.09 0.008 and 1,256.0 1,286.0 30.0 382.8 392.0 9.1 2.96 2.92 0.025 primary 1,367.0 1,697.7 330.7 416.7 517.5 100.8 0.76 0.06 0.038 including 1,645.0 1,697.7 52.7 501.4 517.5 16.1 1.13 0.08 0.089 transitional 1,697.7 1,858.0 160.3 517.5 566.3 48.9 0.98 0.30 0.032 including 1,768.0 1,838.0 70.0 538.9 560.2 21.3 1.21 0.43 0.017 primary 1,858.0 1,994.5 136.5 566.3 607.9 41.6 0.55 0.05 0.010 ECP-176 oxide 1,170.2 1,202.4 32.2 356.7 366.5 9.8 1.26 1.20 0.009 oxide 1,306.0 1,331.8 25.8 398.1 405.9 7.9 0.62 0.60 0.013 enriched 1,414.0 1,441.3 27.3 431.0 439.3 8.3 0.86 0.84 0.013 enriched 1,478.2 1,989.0 510.8 450.6 606.2 155.7 1.03 0.84 0.021 including 1,537.0 1,577.0 40.0 468.5 480.7 12.2 1.74 1.73 0.023 and 1,828.0 1,969.0 141.0 557.2 600.2 43.0 1.41 1.36 0.013 primary 1,989.0 2,195.9 206.9 606.2 669.3 63.1 0.33 0.05 0.024 including 1,989.0 2,026.2 37.2 606.2 617.6 11.3 0.57 0.12 0.024 ECP-178 enriched 1,502.5 2,024.3 521.8 458.0 617.0 159.0 1.78 1.61 0.011 including 1,612.0 1,832.0 220.0 491.3 558.4 67.1 2.67 2.53 0.013 ECP-180 enriched 1,448.0 2,091.0 643.0 441.4 637.3 196.0 1.12 0.92 0.008 including 1,744.0 1,825.0 81.0 531.6 556.3 24.7 1.53 1.50 0.006 and 1,866.7 2,015.0 148.3 569.0 614.2 45.2 1.81 1.38 0.013 and 2,049.0 2,079.0 30.0 624.5 633.7 9.1 1.46 0.78 0.015 ECP-181 enriched 1,148.8 1,177.0 28.2 350.2 358.7 8.6 0.97 0.95 0.010 enriched 1,336.0 1,872.0 536.0 407.2 570.6 163.4 1.12 1.00 0.009 including 1,666.0 1,834.0 168.0 507.8 559.0 51.2 2.08 1.86 0.014 primary 1,872.0 2,078.2 206.2 570.6 633.4 62.8 0.65 0.29 0.006 including 1,932.0 1,968.5 36.5 588.9 600.0 11.1 0.87 0.19 0.012 and 2,043.0 2,058.0 15.0 622.7 627.3 4.6 2.62 2.62 0.001 ECP-184 oxide 1,285.0 1,365.0 80.0 391.7 416.1 24.4 0.87 0.81 0.002 enriched 1,365.0 2,086.2 721.2 416.1 635.9 219.8 1.02 0.75 0.011 including 1,368.5 1,411.0 42.5 417.1 430.1 13.0 2.15 2.11 0.010 and 1,509.7 1,543.0 33.3 460.2 470.3 10.1 2.33 2.27 0.009 and 1,938.0 2,071.0 133.0 590.7 631.2 40.5 1.64 1.49 0.014

Intervals are presented in core length and are drilled with vertical, or steep dip angles. Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.50% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching of underground material in the case of Oxide and Enriched and 0.1% CuT, in the case of Primary material, to provide typical average grades. Holes were terminated below the basement fault. Assay results are not capped. Intercepts are aggregated within geological confines of major mineral zones. True widths are not known

Table 2: Drilling details

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (ft) TD (ft) Azimuth Dip ECP-140 421691.9 3645076.2 1376.0 2333.5 260 -80 ECP-170 422087.9 3644938.5 1376.6 1894.5 0.0 -90.0 ECP-172 421994.7 3645253.4 1383.3 2385.4 0.0 -90.0 ECP-173 421949.6 3644855.9 1373.1 2241.1 0.0 -90.0 ECP-174 422031.4 3645227.1 1383.1 2495.2 0.0 -90.0 ECP-175 421835.1 3644870.9 1371.6 2281.5 0.0 -90.0 ECP-176 422029.8 3645184.0 1382.0 2210.0 0.0 -90.0 ECP-178 422119.0 3645031.5 1379.4 2280.2 260 -80 ECP-180 422030.6 3645088.2 1379.9 2102.7 0.0 -90.0 ECP-181 421997.1 3645055.5 1378.7 2102.5 0.0 -90.0 ECP-184 421963.6 3645082.6 1379.0 2136.4 0.0 -90.0

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2023 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline’s sample prep, analytical methodologies, and quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

