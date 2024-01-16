BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Maropost, the commerce software suite built for fast-growing retail and ecommerce brands, named Kristyn Wallace as Country Manager and Vice President of Revenue for Australia. For over a decade, Wallace has lived and worked in the country, helping merchants attract, acquire, and retain customers. In her new role, she will empower the region’s retailers to confidently launch, grow, and scale operations.

Most recently, Wallace served as Regional Vice President of Revenue and Country Manager for the Asia Pacific and Japan region at Emarsys, an omnichannel customer engagement platform. In her tenure with the Australian business, the company’s business doubled. During that time, Wallace also helped local retailers learn from shopper data, think holistically about their ecommerce and brick-and-mortar storefronts, and get more from their marketing efforts.

At Emarsys, Wallace worked closely with Sean Brady, now Maropost’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Having witnessed Wallace’s regional dedication and expertise firsthand, Brady is convinced she is the right person to expand the company’s presence in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

“In 2021, Maropost acquired Neto, Australia’s leading unified e-commerce platform. In 2022, we acquired Retail Express, the country’s first cloud-based point-of-sale platform,” says Brady. “Although Maropost is a global company, we remain committed to providing world-class sales and support to ANZ from in-market experts led by Kristyn. She’s not only well-known in the region, she’s a retail thought leader with a deep understanding of the market, its merchants, and their customers.”

“I am thrilled to build on the home-grown success of Retail Express and Neto in Australia and New Zealand,” says Wallace. “As customers know, both products contain a remarkable amount of customer gold. It’s my job to help merchants mine it.” Considering the work ahead, Wallace notes, “It’s remarkable that an international company like Maropost is so serious about investing in ANZ. It’s a huge opportunity, and I’m both grateful and excited to lead the charge.”

About Maropost

Only Maropost unites the commerce tools and insights growing brands need to engage customers and scale their business. Built on unified customer data and an enterprise-grade infrastructure, Maropost offers a complete, connected suite of marketing, merchandising and search, customer service, ecommerce, and retail solutions.

Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has made multiple appearances on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and G2's leaderboard. A global company, Maropost proudly serves 5,000+ leading commerce brands across North America, Australia, and Europe, including Victoria Beckham, Sandro Paris, Untuckit, Scott Sports, James Perse, and Fujifilm.

Learn more at www.maropost.com.

