The brand’s new solution aggregates RFID technology using an advanced data engine and visualization tool to enable retailers to experience smarter loss prevention

Sensormatic Solutions full portfolio, including the Shrink Analyzer application, is on display at the 2024 NRF Big Show

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, demonstrates its ongoing commitment to solving retail’s most pressing challenges with an innovative and new addition to its loss prevention (LP) solutions suite. The cloud-based SaaS Shrink Analyzer application is a flexible, inventory platform agnostic purpose-built to support retailers as they develop smarter, more effective LP programs, reduce out of stocks and enhance store operations. NRF Big Show attendees can visit booth #4865 in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York to explore its advanced capabilities.

“Shrink Analyzer highlights the ‘what,’ ‘where’ and ‘when’ of loss events, allowing users to take a proactive approach in the battle against organized retail crime (ORC), fraud, and other drivers of shrink,” said Craig Szklany, vice president and product general manager of loss prevention and liability at Sensormatic Solutions. “This tool ushers in a new era of shrink visibility, using radio frequency identification (RFID) technology and exception-based exit monitoring, to provide retailers with never-before-seen insights into their operations.”

Shrink Analyzer serves as the advanced data engine for a connected LP eco-system, ingesting, aggregating and analyzing item-level inventory and data from Sensormatic RFID exits to provide a clear line of sight to losses in stores. The solution’s leading-edge analytics capabilities help retailers combat rising theft, empowering LP teams with clear evidence packages to improve prosecution efforts. Shrink Analyzer shows retailers the true financial impact of theft, fraud, and other drivers of loss, helping prioritize their responses by focusing on strategies that have an immediate impact. Sensormatic Solutions newest LP application uses RFID technology, cloud-based analytics and electronic product code (EPC) data to:

Highlight at-risk items and ORC activity. Shrink Analyzer’s analytics help LP teams differentiate between ORC, bulk and incidental theft events, providing insights into shrink anomalies and evolving patterns or trends.

Pinpoint vulnerable areas and displays. Shrink Analyzer synthesizes data from throughout store systems to provide item-level reports including video evidence on when and where RFID tagged merchandise goes missing. This data helps alert LP teams to gaps in security that may leave merchandise exposed.

Increase asset protection team productivity. Shrink Analyzer is designed for use by retailers’ investigative teams to help easily and quickly bundle digital evidence of theft events for use in potential prosecution against ORC groups.

Optimize other areas of operations. By combining EPC exit data with other retail systems sources, Shrink Analyzer's analytics capabilities help reduce out-of-stocks and drive replenishment. The solution also supports data exports to third-party case management systems to improve workflow efficiency.

To learn more about the ways Shrink Analyzer can provide retailers with better visibility amid rising ORC, visit Sensormatic Solutions online or meet us at booth #4865, Jan. 14-16, 2024, at the Jacob K. Javits Center for NRF 2024. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page. Please also follow #SensormaticNRF2024 on X and LinkedIn.

