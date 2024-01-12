LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rare Element Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “RER”) (OTCQB: REEMF) announces that it was invited to participate in the first annual Mine-To-Magnet Workshop held by the NDIA and sponsored by Lockheed Martin. The event will be held on January 16 and 17, 2024, in Bethesda, MD. The two-day workshop gathers stakeholders from across the supply chain as well as the U.S. government to discuss the United States’ need for, and sourcing of, the critical materials and inputs for the permanent, high-strength, rare earth magnets essential for many defense and green technology applications.

The event includes end users, existing and emerging magnet manufacturers, members of the mining industry and other potential sources, as well as policy makers, all with the goal of identifying the means to ensure a sustainable supply chain going forward. Brent Berg, RER’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the “Emerging Mining Companies” panel during the workshop. Keynote speakers include representatives from Lockheed Martin; NDIA; the U.S. Department of Defense’s Industrial Base Resilience Office and Office of the Under Secretary for Acquisition & Sustainment; and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Mr. Berg stated, “We are pleased to be included in this impressive line-up of speakers, panelists, and attendees at the Mine-to-Magnet workshop. We, like the NDIA and the workshop attendees, understand the importance of developing a secure, domestic rare earth supply chain, from mine to magnets, to address China’s control of a vast majority of all phases of the market. We believe our Bear Lodge Project coupled with our innovative recovery technology, which is planned to be demonstrated at commercial scale through our rare earth processing and separation demonstration project now underway in Wyoming, could be an emerging source for America and its allies.”

RER would like to thank Lockheed Martin for sponsoring this important workshop as well as the team at NDIA for their continued efforts in bringing awareness, and seeking industry and government solutions, to this important issue.

The workshop is invitation only, and virtual attendance is fee-based. To learn more about the event or to attend virtually, please visit: https://www.ndia.org/events/2024/1/16/mine-to-magnet

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded, strategic materials company focused on delivering rare earth products for technology, energy, and defense applications by advancing the Bear Lodge Rare Earth Project in northeast Wyoming. Bear Lodge is a significant mineralized district containing many of the less common, more valuable, critical rare earths that are essential for high-strength permanent magnets, electronics, fiber optics, laser systems for medical technology and defense, as well as technologies like electric vehicles, solar panels, and wind turbines.

Forward-Looking Statements

