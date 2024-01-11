SPAR Group Sells Interest in Australia and NMS Joint Ventures
Move allows SPAR Group to concentrate on most profitable businesses
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of merchandising, marketing and distribution services, reports the sale of its ownership interest in SPARFacts, Australia and the National Merchandising Services U.S. joint venture.
“As we continue our evaluation of strategic alternatives for the business, we are simplifying our operations and focusing on tangible value creation for our shareholders. These changes will improve our consolidated financial performance and balance sheet, while enabling leadership to be more targeted on growth and expanding client opportunities,” said Mike Matacunas, President and CEO, SPAR Group. He added, “Our core business in North America has delivered double-digit growth for the last several quarters. This change gives us more time and resources to drive business and deliver positive results for our shareholders.”
About SPAR Group, Inc.
SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across more than nine countries. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com.
Contacts
Media:
Ronald Margulis
RAM Communications
908-272-3930
ron@rampr.com
Investors:
Sandy Martin
Three Part Advisors
214-616-2207
smartin@threepa.com
-
What will 2024 Hold for Australian Businesses? Insights and Projections
-
9 Most Enchanting Highway Adventures in Europe: Roads Less Travelled
-
9 Best Boutique Beddings In Akureyri: Where Northern Lights Meet Warm Nights
-
Microsoft, Meta Release Powerful AI Chatbot Backbone To Developers
-
Boosting productivity with effective time management is essential for a leader