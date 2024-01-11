Move allows SPAR Group to concentrate on most profitable businesses

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of merchandising, marketing and distribution services, reports the sale of its ownership interest in SPARFacts, Australia and the National Merchandising Services U.S. joint venture.

“As we continue our evaluation of strategic alternatives for the business, we are simplifying our operations and focusing on tangible value creation for our shareholders. These changes will improve our consolidated financial performance and balance sheet, while enabling leadership to be more targeted on growth and expanding client opportunities,” said Mike Matacunas, President and CEO, SPAR Group. He added, “Our core business in North America has delivered double-digit growth for the last several quarters. This change gives us more time and resources to drive business and deliver positive results for our shareholders.”

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across more than nine countries. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com.

