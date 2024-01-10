CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FulcrumAir is pleased to announce Tim Page, who has joined our team as General Manager – Australia, he will be working from our Brisbane office. Tim has over ten years of experience in the powerline industry for large energy firms in Australia where he began as a powerline worker and most recently an operations supervisor leading a large multi-skilled team in a field delivery depot. He has a proven track record of successfully managing and delivering complex projects. He has a strong focus on developing and leading teams, and his keen eye for detail has contributed to his continued drive for operational excellence. Tim’s respect for his teams has been instrumental in the growth and success of talent throughout his career. He is committed to fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration that drives results, while also prioritising safety as a core value in all operations.

“We are very proud to have Tim lead our efforts to bring FulcrumAir’s industry leading aerial robotics technology to the Australian market. Our technology will assist in the construction of thousands of kilometers of transmission lines required to meet Australia’s energy transition roadmap. Entering the Australian market is an important milestone for FulcrumAir and we are excited to offer our innovations to the Australian market under Tim’s leadership,” says Patrick Arnell, CEO.

ABOUT FULCRUMAIR

Founded in 2016 and having invested over 60,000 hours into design and engineering to date, FulcrumAir is the leader in aerial robotics for the powerline industry. FulcrumAir's portfolio of UAVs and aerial robotics are specifically designed to address critical challenges facing electric utilities by robotically performing line construction tasks such as installing line spacers and bird flight diverters. Additional robotic solutions are currently under development.

TIM PAGE

GENERAL MANAGER – AUSTRALIA

(61) 439 924 161

TPAGE@FULCRUMAIR.COM

PATRICK ARNELL

PRESIDENT & CEO

+1 403 617 0109

PARNELL@FULCRUMAIR.COM