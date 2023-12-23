BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DigitalRetail--Hanshow, Microsoft, Intel, and E Ink have issued a joint white paper on Green Digitalization - a process whereby the simultaneous digitalization and pursuit of green sustainability can be a dual engine for growth in the retail industry. The four companies collectively possess leading technical expertise and innovative capabilities in their respective fields that retailers can leverage to not only survive but thrive through Green Digitalization. The retail industry is undergoing a significant shift towards sustainability, and technology is playing a crucial role in driving this change.

Written against the backdrop of a changing global retail industry where digitalization and sustainability are two urgent goals that can complement each other and become double engines for retail growth, the white paper emphasizes the importance of Green Digitalization for the industry's sustainability. With data analysis and prediction, retailers can better understand market demand, optimize product structure, improve inventory management, and reduce resource waste and expenditure.

Hanshow's SVP and Head of Global Sales Liangyan Li said, "We believe that we can bring a greener and more digitalized future to retailers through technology. This white paper is an important step taken by Hanshow, which not only showcases our ecological cooperation with Microsoft, Intel, and E Ink but also reveals how we can realize this vision through collaboration and innovation."

Keith Mercier, General Manager of Worldwide Retail and Consumer Goods, Microsoft, added, "Hanshow's retail SaaS solution, built on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, offers green visionary thinking for the centralized management of millions of IoT devices spread across hundreds of brick-and-mortar stores with lower carbon footprints and smarter operation efficiency. This paradigm shift is a testament to the potential of technology to reshape retail landscapes, enhancing connectivity and propelling the industry into a new era of innovation and customer-centricity."

Richard Zhang, CTO & Senior Principal AI Engineer, Network & Edge BU, Intel China believes “As the digitalization of retail gains momentum, more retailers are harnessing AI as a cornerstone for improving business operations, driving revenue growth, and gaining deeper insights into consumer preferences. Intel's collaboration with Hanshow revolves around integrating our advanced technologies to enhance these efforts, thereby enabling retailers to not only deliver unique shopping experiences but also contribute to environmental conservation."

E Ink Chairman & CEO Johnson Lee said, " We are proud to work with Hanshow on these sustainability initiatives. We recognize the far-reaching implications of integrating our cutting-edge ePaper technology into Hanshow's solutions. This partnership represents a major milestone as we collectively strive to improve environmental responsibility in the retail industry."

With the publication of the white paper, Hanshow, Microsoft, Intel, and E Ink also jointly launched the "Green Digitalization Joint Action Initiative for the Retail Industry," calling on global retailers to actively embrace the green digitalization transformation for a sustainable future. Moving forward, Hanshow will work to develop new solutions that continually unleash the sustainable benefits of technology for the retail industry, bringing the benefits of Green Digitalization to its customers and partners around the world.

About Hanshow

Hanshow is one of the global leaders in the development and manufacturing of electronic shelf labels and digital store solutions. The company offers customers a series of customized IoT touchpoints and digital store solutions that deliver customer-centric insights. Hanshow's solutions have provided services to a vast number of stores across more than 50 countries and regions, helping them streamline operations, optimize pricing strategies, and offer consumers a more personalized experience. Learn more: www.hanshow.com

