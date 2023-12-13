CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced it will hold a conference call to provide an update to investors. The call will be held on December 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern time.

Live Conference Call

1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)

1-604-638-5340 (International)

Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call

Webcast: westwaterresources.net/investors/presentations-events/

Conference Call Replay

1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)

1-412-317-0088 (International)

Access Code: 0507

