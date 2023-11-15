MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the communications, energy and water industries, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new agreement with longstanding customer and German network operator, VSE NET. Under the terms of this agreement, VSE NET will upgrade to the latest version of Hansen CCB.

As a result of this upgrade, VSE NET will experience the best that Hansen CCB has to offer, receiving enhanced customer care, billing and product-management capabilities, as well as improved accounting and provisioning processes. As a true business platform tailored to the needs of the modern communications services provider (CSP), Hansen CCB aggregates all customer, product and technical data, providing ERP capabilities as well.

A part of the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media, Hansen CCB provides flexible rating, billing and customer care for CSPs. Hansen CCB also enables the delivery of fixed and mobile telephony services, broadband services, IPTV, content packages and bundled offers. It provides a unified business platform, reducing cost and operational complexity.

Marc Kahabka, Chief Executive Officer at VSE NET, commented: “Going back to 2001, our relationship with Hansen is one that now spans over two decades. It was based on this long and proven track record of success that we decided that Hansen were the ideal vendor to help facilitate the next chapter of our digital transformation initiative – as we confront not only changing customer expectations, but a communications industry undergoing a major degree of transition as well.”

David Castree, Chief Customer Officer at Hansen, commented: “We are pleased to have been selected by VSE NET to enhance their operational posture by upgrading to a newer version of Hansen CCB, which introduces significant new functionality and improves the customer experience – while also accelerating time-to-market. VSE NET’s commitment to Hansen and our product demonstrates the strength of our relationship. It provides a strong foundation to future-proof their business for many years to come.”

The Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media enables service providers to create and deliver new business models through accelerated product innovation.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About VSE NET GmbH

VSE NET GmbH operates in the consumer services industry. Our product portfolio includes services for customers in the areas of telephony, internet, networking, data-centre services, managed services and project-specific special solutions. The company is headquartered in Saarbrücken, Germany.

For more information, visit https://vsenet.de/

