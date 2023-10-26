TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (“Nickel 28” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0) is pleased to announce the successful resumption of full production levels at the Ramu Mine’s Basumuk HPAL plant following the earthquake on October 7, referred to in our press release of October 10, 2023.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.7, triggered immediate safety protocols and a comprehensive evaluation of the site's infrastructure. While the event disrupted operations temporarily, MCC's commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and operational excellence guided the recovery process. The Company is pleased to report that there were no injuries or significant environmental impacts associated with the earthquake or MCC’s subsequent response efforts.

At this time, the Company is not anticipating any material impact on production and is still guiding for annual production levels at Ramu of approximately 33,000 Mt of contained nickel and 2,900 Mt of contained cobalt in calendar 2023.

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 10 nickel and cobalt royalties on development, pre-feasibility and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information which constitutes “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements and figures with respect to the operating performance of Ramu; impact of the earthquake on Ramu Mine; anticipated annual production levels at Ramu; and statements with respect to the business and assets of the Company and its strategy going forward. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company’s control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Investor Contact:

Justin Cochrane, President

Tel: + 1 289 314 4766

Email: info@nickel28.com