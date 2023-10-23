BRISBANE, Australia & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Sami Jaghbir as Underwriting Manager, Queensland.

“Sami joined BHSI in 2015 to help establish our Brisbane office. He was pivotal in building our Executive and Professional Lines business in Queensland and more recently has led our Commercial Directors & Officers product line in New South Wales,” said Mark Lingafelter, President of Australasia, BHSI. “I am excited to work with Sami and our Brisbane team to bring the strengths of BHSI to our customers and brokers in Queensland. Sami’s professionalism, strong working relationships and collaborative style will help BHSI further develop our market presence across all of our product lines.”

Sami has more than 18 years of insurance industry experience specializing in E&P lines. In his new role he will be based in Brisbane and can be reached at Sami.Jaghbir@bhspecialty.com.

In addition to E&P lines, BHSI in Brisbane provides general property, energy, construction, mining, marine cargo, hull and marine liabilities, accident & health, medical malpractice and surety solutions.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (incorporated in Nebraska, USA) ABN 84 600 643 034, AFS License No. 466713 (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident & health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company holds financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

