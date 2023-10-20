Celebrate spooky season at Australia’s best online casino

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trick or treat? Go knocking at Australia’s best online casino this Halloween and you’ll only find one answer – with rewards galore being handed out courtesy of PlayCroco’s Haunted Castle Wheel.

PlayCroco Online Casino have launched their new free wheel in perfect time for spooky season; eight eerie segments screaming with sweet treats for you to tuck into all through October.

For one month only, there’s no need to beware of ghosts, skeletons and all of the castle’s creepy crawlies – because you’ll find Deposit Boo-nuses, Free Spins and more waiting behind the door… or beneath the tomb. Free to spin, with prizes to win – Happy Halloween!

If you’re not a PlayCroco player yet and want to experience these thriller nights, now’s the perfect time to sign up – which you can do right here. Along with spinning the Haunted Castle Wheel, you can wheel in a wonderful welcome offer: a 200% bonus up to $5,000 using the code PLAYCROCO – plus $50 extra following the deposit using the code PLAYCOOL.

Log in, deposit and immediately qualify for the PlayCroco loyalty scheme, where you can rise through the ranks and pick up perks as you go. Benefits include cashback rising from 25% to 40%, increasing weekly withdrawal limits, daily bonuses and free spins, plus a dedicated VIP Host when you reach the PlayCroco peak.

On top of that, there’s a heap more PlayCroco promotions to get stuck into, including Daily Free Spins, the Lucky Loco Draw, a weekly CrocoBoost and our Pokie of the Month – where we pair one perfectly picked out pokie with an awesome offer. But that’s not even the half of it.

When it comes to banking, PlayCroco make things easy for you. Deposit and withdraw your way, with Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, POLi, Bitcoin, eZee Wallet and CashtoCode all available. And expert assistance is on hand 24/7; just give the PlayCroco customer support team a shout.

Oh, and don’t forget you can stay connected to PlayCroco wherever you are thanks to the number 1 trusted online casino free VPN app – 1.1.1.1. Safe, secure, fast and compatible with any device.

Bruce Fern, Casino Manager at PlayCroco, said: “Happy Halloween! There’s nothing to be scared of here at PlayCroco Online Casino – just a bunch of bone-chilling bonuses for our lucky players to discover.

“No tricks, just all treats throughout October – so come along and see the sweet rewards that we’re dishing out daily this month.”

About PlayCroco:

PlayCroco is an online casino for Australian pokie lovers. With hundreds of pokies, generous offers and promos and a wide range of payment methods, PlayCroco is all about having fun and winning big. A level-up loyalty schemes also see players unlock incredible perks with each level they clear.

Sarah Blackburn

GameOn

sarah@gameon.im

T: 0034628499459