BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PPK #bnnt--Advanced technology investor PPK Group Limited (ASX: PPK) is pleased to announce its subsidiary BNNT Technology Pty Ltd (www.bnnt.com.au) has significantly reduced the price of its high-quality, Australian-made boron nitride nanotubes (BNNT).

BNNT Technology’s pricing for BNNT starts from US$150/gram (subject to volume and functionalisation requirements), compared to the approximately US$400/gram offered by competitors.

The lower price is the result of a series of production improvements that have dramatically lowered the cost of production for the multi-use super material.

BNNT is a remarkable nanomaterial with endless possibilities. It can be used as an additive in small quantities to polymers, resins, fibres, precious metals, and glass to improve their mechanical properties.

BNNT can also be used to reduce the weight of componentry while maintaining or improving structural integrity by boasting a first-class strength-to-weight ratio making it ideal for the aviation and space industries.

PPK Group Commercial Director Lieuwke de Jong said reducing the unit cost has remained a significant focus area for PPK’s nanomaterial companies.

“I speak with potential customers daily and the conversation inevitably turns to cost,” he said. “There are many use cases where the end product would be improved with the addition of our nanomaterials but until now the cost has been prohibitive.”

PPK Group Chief Executive Officer Marc Fenton said the production improvements provided an opportunity for various industry sectors to leverage the unique properties and applications of BNNTs at a more accessible price point.

“Scientists and industry have been aware of the incredible properties of BNNT for many years, but the cost of production has been a huge obstacle to widespread testing and utilisation of the nanomaterial,” Mr Fenton said.

“By lowering the cost substantially, we will improve access and ensure more companies can test and validate the performance of BNNT in their products.

“Many potential applications of BNNT are still in their development stage but have been made more achievable as a consequence of our investment to drive the cost of production down.”

Through its subsidiaries, BNNT Technology Pty Ltd (www.bnnt.com.au) and White Graphene Limited (www.white-graphene.com) PPK can produce high-quality, low-cost nanomaterials in a range of multipurpose formats, including tubes (BNNT), ribbons and sheets (BNNS or white graphene).

