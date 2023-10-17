MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital transformation, today announced it has partnered with hipages Group (ASX: HPG) to provide a one-stop platform that tradespeople can use to manage and grow their business.

As the home of Australia’s largest online tradie marketplace, hipages, and job management software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Tradiecore, hipages Group is deepening its offerings for tradies by introducing a one-stop platform combining both functionalities through a single app. Built as a SaaS solution, the new platform will encompass everything that a tradesperson needs to run their business efficiently, save time, while providing opportunities to increase revenue and retain customers. It will include functionalities such as customer leads management, materials sourcing, scheduling, payments, and self-service options such as calls, texts and emails.

“As a business, one of our primary goals is to help more tradespeople win the right work and grow their business,” said Jeremy Burton, Chief Technology Officer at hipages Group. “Our partnership with Thoughtworks delivers a one-stop, single source of truth for tradespeople. It equips them to manage and run their business and gives them the tools to deliver the best customer experiences.”

As part of a long term partnership arrangement, one of the other initiatives that hipages Group and Thoughtworks worked together is to deliver a new and improved payments system, addressing challenges tradespeople faced collecting payments from customers and managing cash flow. Customer research conducted by hipages Group revealed many still rely on direct bank transfers which are often difficult to track or follow. As a result of this, the partnership extended to focus on a new solution to support the long-term growth and success of tradies.

“The next phase of our partnership with hipages Group cements our collective purpose of using technology to transform the way our customers do business,” said Karin Verloop, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand at Thoughtworks. “The one-stop platform is an exciting milestone for hipages Group and one we believe truly highlights the company’s vision to become a true partner for tradespeople.”

In the future, the one-stop platform will introduce other solutions such as other finance solutions, insurance, education, advice and more.

Learn more about how hipages reimagined the payment experience by watching the video case study.

About hipages Group

hipages Group creates effortless solutions that help tradespeople streamline and grow their business and delight their customers. As Australia and New Zealand’s largest online trade marketplace and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, hipages Group connects tradespeople with residential and commercial consumers through its platforms, hipages and Builderscrack. To date, over three million Australians and New Zealanders have used hipages Group to change the way they find, hire and manage trusted tradespeople, providing more work to over 34,500 subscribed trade businesses. Also part of the hipages Group ecosystem is Tradiecore, workflow management software that eases the burden of everyday admin for trade businesses, and Bricks & Agent, the market-leading property maintenance platform.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 people strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

