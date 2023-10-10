EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Defense, a leading provider of Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, was recently awarded a contract by the US Army to further develop and mature mission solutions aligned with the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and The Open Group’s Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) technical standard. The award builds on a series of prior US Army, Navy, and Air Force awards to build a family of SOSA and CMOSS aligned capabilities that enable both ground and airborne mission capabilities to reduce risk in preparation for CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) programs.

“Pacific Defense is proud to continue its work in support of the US Army to rapidly advance the readiness of CMOSS mission systems,” said Dr. Niraj Srivastava, VP of Integrated CMOSS Systems at Pacific Defense. “We are laser-focused on end-to-end system integration and mission operation, including demonstration of Pacific Defense and industry partner capabilities in our demonstration vehicle Ares.”

The contract scope includes the development and delivery of (9) slot Standard A-kit Vehicle Envelope (SAVE) chassis for mounted (ground vehicle) applications, as well as Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) Small Form Factor (SFF) chassis with enhanced system management software for advance EW threats.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms, and C2 capabilities to US and International customers, with a particular focus on CMOSS solutions. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at www.pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.

