IperionX Company Presentation
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IPX #3Dprinting--IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to release an updated corporate presentation, detailing plans for the advancement of the Company's breakthrough, sustainable and low-cost titanium technologies.
Presentation link: Here
For more information, please visit IperionX's website at: www.iperionx.com
Contacts
Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO
Toby Symonds, President
Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer
Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com
Media: media@iperionx.com
+1 980 237 8900
www.iperionx.com
