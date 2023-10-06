SYDNEY & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) will announce financial results, for its second quarter ended 30 September 2023, on the ASX before market on Wednesday, 8 November 2023.

The Company will host a conference call that morning at 9:00am Australian Eastern Time (AET).

For those in North America the conference call will commence at 5:00pm Eastern Time (ET), Tuesday 7 November.

Teleconference Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10033260-ba2me8.html

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sfjbf7gz

Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call and will be available at; https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/financial-information/financial-results

